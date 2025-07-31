The Vigilant Fox

The Vigilant Fox

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Vonu's avatar
Vonu
4m

Don't forget Thalidomide.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
D M's avatar
D M
9m

Anxiety is another vaccine injury to the brain.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The Vigilant Fox
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture