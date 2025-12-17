STORY #1 - Substack just caved to Australia’s authoritarian internet laws—forcing readers to verify their identity just to read certain articles.

This isn’t about protecting children. It’s about digital control. Governments want your name tied to what you read.

Under Australia’s Online Safety Act, Substack now prompts users to confirm they’re over 18—sometimes by uploading ID or going through third-party checks. The law treats political essays like explicit content, giving regulators sweeping power to block anything they don’t like.

Substack insists this isn’t a “philosophical shift.” But they haven’t challenged it—despite being based in San Francisco. The result? Every view becomes a data point. Your curiosity becomes a searchable file.

And it’s spreading. U.S. Senators Katie Britt and Josh Hawley back similar rules. UK officials are praising the model. Across the West, digital ID laws are gaining steam.

Today it’s an ID to read. Tomorrow, it’s permission to think. Watch Maria’s urgent report before this becomes the new normal.

#ad: Want protection from surveillance, hacking, and even electromagnetic threats?

Escape Zone’s elite Faraday bags block GPS, Bluetooth, RFID skimming, and EMF—perfect for phones, laptops, wallets, and more.

Their premium ballistic backpack even combines Faraday shielding with Kevlar armor, giving you the upper hand in an unpredictable world.

Want to shield your body, too? Try their EMF-blocking beanies and blankets—because protection shouldn’t stop with your phone.

Whether it’s for you, your family, or someone you love—don’t leave it to chance.



Shop now at escapezone.com/pulse and protect what matters most.

Protect Yourself From ALL Signals

DISCLOSURE: This post contains affiliate links. If you make a purchase through them, we may earn a small commission at no extra cost to you. This helps keep our work independent. Thank you for your support.

STORY #2 - Susie Wiles just detonated a political grenade—and what she revealed about the Epstein files and Trump’s inner circle is setting MAGA on fire.

In an explosive Vanity Fair interview, Wiles torched Pam Bondi for handing influencers “binders full of nothingness,” and exposed Bondi’s false claim that the Epstein list was “on her desk.” “There is no client list,” Wiles said. “And it sure as hell wasn’t on her desk.”

She also said Trump has “an alcoholic’s personality,” described the White House as full of “odd ducks,” and accused the president of score-settling—before walking it all back and blaming the media.

So why keep giving ammo to the same outlets Trump once branded fake news?

He won by speaking directly to the people. Now independent voices are getting locked out—while the media he vowed to fight controls the narrative.

Maria pulls back the curtain on Susie’s quotes, the Epstein fallout, and what MAGA was never meant to find out.

Watch the full report here.

#ad: A lot of people feel uneasy about crypto because it sounds complicated. But what’s really driving interest isn’t speculation—it’s frustration. People are tired of watching their savings lose value while traditional plans crawl.

That’s why more Americans are turning to crypto and BlockTrustIRA. You don’t have to trade coins or learn charts. The system does the work—analyzing the market, protecting your downside, and helping your savings grow at a pace stocks can’t match.

All you have to do is live your life while your portfolio grows.

Learn more at DailyPulseCrypto.com and schedule your free consultation with a crypto expert today.

Schedule Your Free Consultation

DISCLOSURE: This post contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.

STORY #3 - Michelle Obama says she and Barack were scheduled to have dinner with Rob and Michele Reiner—the same night the couple was found brutally murdered. But it’s Trump’s reaction that’s now igniting bipartisan outrage.

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Michelle revealed the chilling timing, then attacked Trump for calling Reiner “deranged” and blaming Trump Derangement Syndrome for his death. But what shocked many wasn’t just Trump’s post—it was Michelle’s visible absence of grief for a longtime friend.

Trump’s backhanded tribute was slammed as cruel. But critics also pointed to a glaring double standard: when Charlie Kirk was murdered, the left cheered. Now those same voices demand decency?

Americans are tired of selective outrage. They want leaders who show strength without cruelty—ones who bring healing in tragedy, not division on cue.

Watch the full report and judge for yourself: did Trump cross a line? At some point, the show ends—and we’ll all be remembered for how we spoke in moments like this.

#ad: You are not powerless. For 5,000 years, gold and silver have acted as a financial safe haven through every major crisis. They can’t be printed, diluted, or frozen — and in a storm like this, that matters.



That’s why Genesis Gold Group just released a brand-new Financial Storm Survival Guide, breaking down what’s happening in the economy and what you can do right now to protect yourself.



Arm yourself with knowledge and get your free Financial Storm Survival Guide right now at DailyPulseGold.com.

Claim Your Free Guide

DISCLOSURE: This ad was paid for by Genesis Gold Group. We may earn a small commission when you shop through our sponsors. Thank you for your support.

Thanks for tuning in. Follow us (@ZeeeMedia and @VigilantFox) for stories that matter—stories the media doesn’t want you to see.

We’ll be back with another show tomorrow. See you then.

Watch the full episode below:

Share