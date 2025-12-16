Editorial Credit: Shutterstock / FotoField

Something feels deeply off about the Trump team’s response to the Vanity Fair hit piece featuring Trump’s Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, and people are starting to take notice.

Earlier today, Vanity Fair published a lengthy piece drawn almost entirely from on-the-record conversations with Susie Wiles herself.

The article included blunt characterizations of key figures inside Trump’s inner circle: Wiles described JD Vance as having been “a conspiracy theorist for a decade,” and labeled Russell Vought as “a right-wing absolute zealot.”

She also made less-than-stellar remarks about the president himself, telling Vanity Fair, “Trump has an alcoholic’s personality.”

When the piece became public, Wiles quickly took to social media to dismiss the article as a “disingenuously framed hit piece on me and the finest President, White House staff, and Cabinet in history.”

But Susie spoke with Vanity Fair “regularly” over the “past year.” Was she so naive that she really did not see this hit piece coming? And why would she hand a left-wing outlet ample ammunition to smear the Trump team by supplying them with such derogatory statements?

But the truly strange part wasn’t Wiles’ response. It was what came next.

Trump’s inner circle and cabinet members rushed in to defend her, and their posts were so exaggerated that it went well beyond helping out an ally; it resembled borderline worship.

Look at this response from HHS Secretary RFK Jr.

Susie Wiles is arguably the most perfect chief of staff in modern American history. She is the first female to occupy that position, but more importantly she is a leader who combines deftness, kindness, and compassion with a maternal toughness and discipline that elevates the entire White House apparatus.



Her impeccable judgment, moral center, intuitive understanding of the President’s intentions, and her ability to translate his vision into concrete policy have earned her universal trust and respect of the cabinet, which, consequently, functions more as an unusually efficient family than as assemblage of competing rivals.



Her mastery of politics, her encyclopedic command of every issue and policy, and her ability to instantly grasp the heart of every problem rival anyone with whom I’ve ever worked. Susie—like President Trump—understands how to wield power with purpose.

Vaccine critic and Substack author Toby Rogers wrote back to Kennedy: “Can y’all please knock it off already with these hostage tweets?”

Singer-songwriter and medical freedom activist Five Times August replied: “SUSIE WILES IS A PERFECT HUMAN BEING IN EVERY WAY AND THE BEST PERSON TO LEAD US IN ALL THINGS.”

Attached was a GIF with a woman pointing a gun at a man’s head.

When you dig a little further, you notice multiple members of Trump’s team moved almost in unison, issuing similar messages about Susie Wiles in rapid succession.

Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash)

“Fake news comes after you when you’re effective… and there’s nobody in @realDonaldTrump’s team more effective than @SusieWiles.”

Scott Bessent (@SecScottBessent)

“2025 has been a year of historic achievement by @POTUS for the American people, and @SusieWiles’ unwavering leadership has led the way. Susie is an exceptional Chief of Staff, and her tireless dedication, loyalty, and commitment to the President are beyond reproach. Powerful leadership often works quietly—never seeking credit and always relentlessly driving results. Our Chief exemplifies that.”

Lee Zeldin (@epaleezeldin)

“Susie Wiles is an EXCEPTIONAL White House Chief of Staff. Her partnership with President Trump, and a team loaded with chemistry, dedication and talent, has yielded historic results for the American people in such a short period of time. I have immense respect for Susie, her impactful leadership, and her enormous accomplishments—with so many even bigger victories still to come.”

Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec)

“Chief of Staff Susie Wiles has helped President Trump achieve the most successful first 11 months in office of any President in American history. President Trump has no greater or more loyal advisor than Susie. The entire Administration is grateful for her steady leadership and united fully behind her.”

Attorney Tom Renz has been investigating Susie Wiles for some time, and his findings have led him to conclude that she is bad news. After JD Vance brushed off Susie Wiles calling him a “conspiracy theorist,” Renz wrote:

I understand @JDVance has to deflect a bit here, but it must be grinding to have Susie Wiles throw him under the bus like this. I see the whole administration speaking out in unison about how great the “most powerful woman in the world” is. How much of that is self-preservation? Anyone near the administration knows how Wiles does business, and it isn’t gentle.



I broke much of the info on Wiles being a managing partner at a lobbying firm that represented Pfizer, Alibaba, Gilead, and many other nefarious places. I said at the time I wished I was wrong and still do, but the facts are the facts, and Wiles wouldn’t even chat about them. You don’t hide things unless you have things to hide, and her loyalty to the Bush world is 180 degrees out of line with MAGA.



You can’t serve two masters, and it looks like many in the administration are starting to see which master controls—and it doesn’t look like it’s MAGA. My real question is, how powerful must she be to have the entire administration and all the “conservative influencers” speak out in unison about how great she is?

Tom raises a great point. It’s strange how Wiles draws so much praise in unison. Whenever Wiles’s reputation gets shaky with Trump’s base, she always seems to be swiftly lifted back up.

Something very unusual is going on, and it suggests Wiles holds an unusual amount of power and leverage within the Trump administration. One can only speculate why that is. But one thing is certain: something’s off.