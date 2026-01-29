ESPN sports commentator turned political talking head Stephen A. Smith is going viral after posing some basic questions about the “interesting” conduct of Democrats in the ICE saga now dominating the news cycle.

Smith is left-leaning on most social issues, and he has been very critical of Trump’s handling of ICE operations. But even he can clearly see that Democrats are making the situation worse for everyone.

We’re covering that story and nine more today. Here are the day’s top headlines.

#10 - Stephen A. Smith has an unexpected moment of clarity about ICE on-air.

It all started when he read a headline about Pam Bondi demanding that Minnesota authorities allow ICE to interview and remove individuals from state jails.

“That’s where it gets interesting,” Smith said.

He was baffled as to why Democrats would put up such a fight against ICE when the agency goes after criminals who have already committed an offense unrelated to crossing the border and simply request access to local jails.

“What is wrong with ICE and the feds insisting that the states... let you into their jails... to get these individuals and deport them back to where they came from?” Smith asked.

He noted that “millions of American citizens” are “not going to have a problem with that part,” realizing that opposing such a basic request isn’t just dangerous, it’s really dumb politics.

#9 - Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey says “trust” and “safety” are why police are NOT ALLOWED to ask illegals if they are “undocumented.”

The reason he argues it’s better this way is something only a Democrat could come up with.

Frey claims there would be a shortage of different “backgrounds” calling 911 to report a crime if officers asked about immigration status.

Instead, he wants people who entered the country illegally to “trust” that police officers will never deport them.

Having things this way is “an important piece for safety in our city,” Frey says.

I missed the part where that makes sense. Did you?

Leave a comment

#8 - Democrats get hit with damning footage after jumping the gun to canonize Alex Pretti.

Elizabeth Warren says he was “incapable of causing harm.”

But a week before the fatal shooting, a video captured Pretti spitting at federal agents, cursing at them, kicking out the taillight of their vehicle, and being tackled during a protest in Minneapolis.

This video, created by MAZE, is going viral for good reason.

#7 - Joe Rogan calls out all the “wild” edits MSNBC did to make Alex Pretti “much more handsome.”

“CNN turned me green… and [MSNBC] made him handsome.”

“They made him handsome so people would be more sympathetic to him getting shot.”

“Look at the difference! They shortened up his face. They gave him a little bit of a tan. They widened his face a little bit, it seems like.”

“They shrunk his nose, gave him a little bit of handsome jaw… they changed the tone of the color.”

“They changed his f*cking teeth! They gave him veneers. Look at the differences in his teeth.”

“He’s a much more handsome guy. Like that one on the right is like the handsome brother, and the one on the left is like, ‘F*ck. Why couldn’t I look like the one on the right?’”

#6 - Mayor Zohran Mamdani Says New York City is Facing a “Fiscal Crisis at the Scale of the Great Recession”

“That means looking inward into savings and efficiencies. That also means raising taxes on the wealthiest New Yorkers and the most profitable corporations.”



“That means looking inward into savings and efficiencies. That also means raising taxes on the wealthiest New Yorkers and the most profitable corporations.”

Credit: Chief Nerd

Leave a comment

#5 - Tim Walz Tucks Tail, Vows to ‘Never’ Run for Anything Ever Again

Just one small catch: he’s still asking for your money.

#4 - Dr. Sherri Tenpenny delivers a vaccine warning every parent should hear before injecting their child.



“Vaccines have never been proven to be safe. They don’t keep you from getting sick… and every single one causes harm.”



Most believe they’re “fine” after vaccines, but Tenpenny says that confidence is misleading, beginning with three uncomfortable questions:



1.) “Do you have any idea what’s going on at a cellular level in your body? From your mitochondria or your ovaries or your brain?”



2.) “When you were a baby, and you got vaccines, did you scream and cry? Did your mother ever tell you that it is a sign of encephalitis (brain inflammation)?”



3.) “And what if your IQ is really meant to be 15 or 20 points higher? You would not know that.”



The real danger with vaccines, Dr. Tenpenny argues, has nothing to do with “rare side effects.”



It’s about damage that is difficult to measure.

#3 - CNN is forced to admit on air that the mysterious substance sprayed at Congresswoman Ilhan Omar was in fact...apple cider vinegar.



Oh, the horror.



CNN’s Boris Sanchez quietly delivered the update after hours of the network’s sensational framing:



SANCHEZ: “We have some news just into CNN.”



“We were talking about the attack on Congresswoman Ilhan Omar at a town hall just a moment ago.”



“Just into CNN right now, police believe the substance that was sprayed at her by this 55 year old man was apparently…apple cider vinegar.”



“Again, you see the video there, Omar responding by saying that she will not be intimidated.”

Credit: Overton

#2 - Stephen A. Smith blindsides caller with facts after he criticizes Trump’s diet and weight.

CALLER: “He eats processed food, his BMI is out the door… So it’s easy to lecture others, but when it comes to doing it, it’s a different story.”

SMITH: “Well, that could be said about both sides of the aisle. Both sides of the aisle are guilty of that.”

“You calling up here when Dr. Oz did it. There’s plenty of people who did it when Biden was in office. There’s plenty of people who did it when Obama was in office.”

“Obama and his administration deported over 3.1 million people. And in the process of doing so, I saw networks doing features on ICE like they were the best thing going!”

“The same people that were once celebrated (ICE) are now excoriated because a different administration is in office. I’m asking for consistency... What about you?”

CALLER’S RESPONSE: “I appreciate you stating your opinion.”

#1 - FBI executes search warrant on Fulton County Election Center, seizing contentious 2020 election ballots.



For six years, the public has still not been allowed to inspect 145,000 ballots that six sworn affidavits say were counterfeit.



A judge ordered these ballots inspected years ago. Fulton County refused.



Excerpts from witness affidavits include:



Susan Voyles, 20-year election official:

“Pristine” ballots “difference in the texture of the paper” with “a different feel” and “no markings” and approximately “98% for Joe Biden.”



Georgia Democrat observer:

“Hundreds of ballots with no folds or creases. Perfect black bubbles. All for Biden.”



Another Georgia Democrat:

“All had perfect black bubbles and were all Biden. I heard ‘Biden’ over 500 times in a row.”



@VoterGa has been fighting in court for six years just to inspect these ballots.



Why was Fulton County so determined to keep them hidden?

Credit: Kanekoa

Share

That’s it for today’s top 10. Be sure to check VigilantFox.com every Monday through Thursday for more.

And a huge shout-out to my paid subscribers who make this list possible. This work genuinely wouldn’t exist without your support.