Guest post by Ireland Owens

Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz claimed Wednesday he will never seek elected office again once his current term wraps up.

Walz, the failed 2024 Democratic vice presidential nominee, said in a Wednesday interview with MS NOW that he will “never run for an elected office again,” adding “never again,” local Minneapolis outlet KARE 11 reported. He also said during the interview that he currently has “no political considerations.”

“And I will just do the work,” Walz said, the outlet reported, adding that there are “other ways to serve” and he will “find them.”

The governor also told MS Now that “old white guys who are former governors tend to land on their feet,” KARE 11 reported.

Walz’s comments come after he ended his 2026 reelection campaign for governor on Jan. 5 amid his administration grappling with widespread scrutiny over fraud allegations related to predominantly Somali-run operations in the Minneapolis–St. Paul area.

“I know this news may come as a surprise. But I’m passing on the race with zero sadness and zero regret,” Walz said in a statement announcing he was dropping out of the 2026 gubernatorial race. “After all, I didn’t run for this job so I could have this job. I ran for this job so I could do this job. Minnesota faces an enormous challenge this year. And I refuse to spend even one minute of 2026 doing anything other than rising to meet the moment. Minnesota has to come first – always.”

Walz also asserted during a Monday podcast appearance that he could “beat the shit out of” Vice President JD Vance in a debate.

