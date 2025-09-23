Something Deeply Disturbing Is Happening in Vietnam | Daily Pulse
If you think this can't happen here, think again.
STORY #1 - The UK is racing to impose a dystopian digital ID—one that decides whether you can work, bank, or even go online.
This goes far beyond immigration. It’s about control over every aspect of your life.
Minister Liz Kendall admitted it outright: digital ID will determine who can access government services—and who can’t. No ID means no access. That isn’t convenience—it’s exclusion.
Australia shows us what’s coming next. A rollout pitched as “voluntary” in 2024 has already become mandatory. By next year, Australians won’t even be able to perform a Google search without a digital ID. Now the UK is moving in lockstep, with reports confirming that digital IDs will soon be tied to jobs, housing, and immigration checks.
Critics call it the oldest trick in the book: problem, reaction, solution. Open the borders, spark outrage, then use the chaos to push digital ID as the “fix” for the problems they just made. But the ones really being locked out aren’t the migrants—it’s you.
This isn’t about stopping illegals. It’s the blueprint of a global control grid—and once the gates slam shut, they rarely open again.
Click here to watch the full episode.
#ad: Want protection from surveillance, hacking, and even electromagnetic threats?
Escape Zone’s elite Faraday bags block GPS, Bluetooth, RFID skimming, and EMF—perfect for phones, laptops, wallets, and more.
Their premium ballistic backpack even combines Faraday shielding with Kevlar armor, giving you the upper hand in an unpredictable world.
Want to shield your body, too? Try their EMF-blocking beanies and blankets—because protection shouldn’t stop with your phone.
Whether it’s for you, your family, or someone you love—don’t leave it to chance.
Shop now at escapezone.com/pulse and protect what matters most.
DISCLOSURE: This post contains affiliate links. If you make a purchase through them, we may earn a small commission at no extra cost to you. This helps keep our work independent. Thank you for your support.
STORY #2 - Vietnam just shut down a jaw-dropping 86 MILLION bank accounts overnight, cutting citizens off from their own money for refusing to hand over their biometric data.
This is state-enforced digital control, showing just how fast freedom disappears when survival is tied to compliance.
Dr. Andrew Kaufman warns Americans not to assume it “can’t happen here.” With REAL ID rolling out and Palantir-linked surveillance expanding, the same playbook is already underway on American soil.
In Vietnam, people had “a few months’ warning,” then watched their accounts freeze. Most complied without protest. And that same passive mindset is spreading in the U.S. today.
Make no mistake: this is a global test run for total control.
The only defense is building a parallel economy—now. Support for local businesses, the use of cash, and holding gold and silver are a must. Because once the switch flips here, our freedom won’t come back.
Click here to watch the full episode.
#ad: “Unequal weights are an abomination to the Lord,” writes Alin Armstrong in his groundbreaking book The Bible and Gold.
Since Eden, gold has been God’s standard for honest money—a safeguard no one can print away or corrupt.
Genesis Gold Group shares that same commitment to biblical principles. Their faith-driven experts help you convert fragile paper promises into real, physical gold and silver that hold their value, even when the world’s systems fail.
Armstrong’s essential work exposes the lies of modern money. And Genesis Gold Group shows you how to fight back.
Get your FREE copy of The Bible and Gold now at goldbiblepulse.com and learn how to protect your retirement with God’s unchanging standard of honest money.
That’s goldbiblepulse.com — honest money for uncertain times.
DISCLOSURE: This ad was paid for by Genesis Gold Group. We may earn a small commission when you shop through our sponsors. Thank you for your support.
STORY #3 - The FDA just made a SHOCKING admission—it never tested Pfizer and Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccines for DNA fragments, relying solely on the drugmakers’ word.
At an official CDC meeting, pediatric cardiologist Kirk Milhoan demanded answers on why the shots remain on the market when independent labs found DNA contamination hundreds of times above legal limits.
The FDA admitted it had done zero independent testing and offered no timeline for action.
Independent studies led by Kevin McKernan and David Speicher revealed excess plasmid DNA—including SV40 sequences linked to cancer research—far beyond FDA and WHO thresholds. Regulators claim there’s “no evidence of harm,” yet a new study found vaccine DNA integrated into the genome of a 31-year-old woman with aggressive bladder cancer.
Their admission exposes a chilling truth: regulators aren’t protecting you—they’re protecting Big Pharma. Maria Zeee’s explosive report uncovers what they don’t want you to see.
Click here to watch the full episode.
#ad: Want to upgrade your health?
Richardson Nutritional Center has offered trusted, top-quality natural supplements for decades—supporting healing and wellness with everything from vitamins to therapeutic seeds.
Shop now at RNCstore.com and use code PULSE for 10% off sitewide!
And get a free copy of Rick Hill’s book at rncstore.com/pages/ricksbundle.
DISCLOSURE: This post contains affiliate links. If you make a purchase through them, we may earn a small commission at no extra cost to you. This helps keep our work independent. Thank you for your support.
Thanks for watching. Follow us (@Zeee_Media and @VigilantFox) for stories that matter—stories the media doesn’t want you to see.
We’ll be back with another show tomorrow. See you then.
I am writing to bring attention to a deeply troubling issue regarding the prescribing practices of Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors (SSRIs) and the accountability of pharmaceutical companies, particularly Eli Lilly, in light of the tragic loss of my daughter, London Izabella-Ryén Gadd, who was only 12 years old.
The pharmaceutical industry, driven by profit, has prioritized financial gain over patient safety, often leading to devastating consequences. My daughter was prescribed SSRIs without adequate consideration of her individual needs or the potential negative effects of these medications. Despite my concerns and requests for proper treatment, the care she received was inadequate, resulting in her untimely death.
Just 18 hours after reaching out to her counselor for help, London’s cries for assistance went unanswered. In her text to the counselor, she expressed her distress and need for immediate support, but unfortunately, the counselor never reached out to anyone or conducted a wellness check.
When we were getting into the vehicle to head to the hospital, London vomited most of the medication she had taken. Despite this, the hospital staff failed to save her after she ingested the medication and subsequently vomited around 80% of it. In a moment of panic, London screamed, "I'm sorry, I didn't mean it," highlighting her regret and desperation. The autopsy revealed that only 2-3 pills were detected in her system when her blood was taken at 10:30 PM. Medical reports indicated that it had been 2 hours since London ingested the medication, which contradicts the timing of her vomiting, as the pills were still whole and had not broken down in her system. The blood results further support this discrepancy; if she had taken the pills two hours earlier, there would have been a higher concentration in her bloodstream.
After the ambulance arrived at the hospital at 11:05 PM, we signed the transfer papers at 11:18 PM. There was a delay in putting London in the ambulance, and she subsequently seized at 12:35 AM. Instead of addressing this critical situation, I pleaded with the doctor to pump her stomach and administer activated charcoal. The doctor dismissed my concerns, stating that stomach pumping was outdated and that they likely didn’t have charcoal available in the hospital. I inquired about the potential heart-related side effects of the medication she had taken, specifically looking into tachycardia and other adverse reactions. The doctor assured us that it wouldn’t be an issue, but moments later, London went into cardiac arrest.
Before we spoke to the doctor, she had already been administered three doses of fentanyl, which ultimately contributed to the cardiac arrest. We have text messages and screenshots timestamping our discussions with the doctor regarding this information. Additionally, we learned from various doctors and social workers at the hospital that the entire ER staff was terminated following this incident involving London.
In Michigan, laws too often protect doctors rather than the patients they serve. We pay their salaries, yet they do not listen to our concerns or respect our wishes regarding our children’s care. My daughter was terrified and confused, believing that medical intervention would save her. She didn’t want to die; she was just a child who trusted the system. And DID NOT KNOW THIS WOULD BE THE OUTCOME SHE THOUGHT THEY'D SAVE HER AND SHE'D BE FINE! Which I also blame the SSRIs for altering her thoughts.
The narrative surrounding selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) is riddled with misinformation. We trusted physicians and psychiatrists who recommended these drugs, often without fully disclosing their risks. SSRIs are classified as black box drugs, yet they remain on the market, despite the lack of thorough research validating their safety. The discussion around SSRIs has intensified, particularly in the wake of several tragic mass school shootings. As more research emerges, concerns are growing about the potential link between SSRIs and violent behavior. Advocates argue that these medications, often prescribed for depression and anxiety, may have unforeseen side effects that could exacerbate feelings of agitation or hostility in certain individuals. This has led to calls for a more comprehensive examination of psychiatric medications' roles in such violent incidents, stressing the need for careful monitoring and assessment when prescribing these drugs, especially to young and vulnerable populations. The conversation highlights the importance of balancing mental health treatment with an awareness of the possible implications for behavior in high-stress situations. It’s alarming to think that these medications, which can alter mental states, are treated with such leniency compared to other controlled substances.
In October 2023, the psychiatrist at the Pine Rest facility prescribed my daughter, London, a starting dose of 5 mg of Prozac. However, just less than eight months later, in July 2024, he increased her dosage to 20 mg, which is the starting dose typically recommended for adults. Considering London was only 12 years old and very petite, I found it alarming that she was put on such a strong, mind-altering medication without regard for her age or size. When we were told they were prescribing her on only 10 mg. I found out a month ago from the medical records it was 20 mg the adult starting dose.
Throughout this process, I was repeatedly told that she would only be prescribed 10 mg. After we had taken her off Prozac in October 2023 due to her discomfort with the way it made her feel, in July 2024 the psychiatrist insisted on trying it again, claiming we hadn’t given it enough time to take effect. He assured me multiple times that Prozac was the safest drug available. However, he never mentioned the black box warning associated with Prozac, nor did he inform me that he was actually prescribing a higher dose than we had previously discussed.
During both of London’s admissions to Pine Rest, the psychiatrist stated that she would need to be on some form of medication for a few days before they could consider her for discharge. This led me to believe that her release was contingent upon her being placed on medication. I had informed the psychiatrist that we were using vitamins to help with her mood, which seemed to be beneficial.
When it came time for her discharge, the nurse who assisted us was in training, and someone was there supervising her. They handed us the discharge paperwork without engaging in much discussion about the potential side effects of the medication or the black box warning. It felt rushed, and I left the facility feeling unsettled about the entire process.
Later, when I requested London’s medical records from Pine Rest, in October 2024. I was shocked to discover that she had communicated to the staff her thoughts about taking medication to overdose. This critical information was never shared with me or anyone else in our family. I had been led to believe that everything would be confidential unless she posed a risk of harm to herself or others, which makes this omission even more concerning. The medical negligence created a devastating environment that contributed to her tragic fate.
There are several grounds for class action litigation against pharmaceutical companies, including:
1. Misrepresentation of Drug Safety: Pharmaceutical companies have a history of misleading the public about the safety and effectiveness of SSRIs, often downplaying risks and side effects.
2. Failure to Conduct Thorough Research: The lack of rigorous testing before releasing these medications undermines public trust and safety.
3. Corruption within the Pharmaceutical Industry: Reports indicate that pharmaceutical companies have paid millions to investigators to validate their drugs as safe, creating a significant conflict of interest.
4. Negligence in Prescription Practices: Inappropriate dosages were prescribed, including an adult starting dose for my daughter, which contributed to her tragic outcome.
5. Inadequate Response from Healthcare Providers: The medical professionals involved failed to heed my warnings and requests for appropriate interventions, despite the clear signs of distress my daughter exhibited.
The alarming statistics surrounding mental health — 1 in 5 children are depressed, and medical malpractice is the third leading cause of death in our nation — underscore the urgency of this situation. My daughter walked into the hospital fine after taking medication, yet she was not treated with the care and urgency she deserved.
I urge you to consider these issues seriously and advocate for accountability within the pharmaceutical industry. The alarming rise in mental health issues among children, particularly linked to medication and the influence of social media, requires immediate action.
We must ensure that no other families endure this pain. It’s time for Eli Lilly and others to face accountability for their actions, and for us to push for transparency in healthcare.
Join us in this fight for justice and awareness. Share your stories, support the movement, and let’s hold those responsible accountable for the harm they’ve caused. The pharmaceutical companies killed my beautiful daughter London Izabella-Ryén Gadd, and there is no accountability. Where are the attorneys who want to protect us?!
Thank you for your attention to this urgent matter.
How do we know if there hasn't been contamination in all the vaccines? Why are we only testing COVID vaccines?!?! I'd be in prison if I poisoned only one individual...