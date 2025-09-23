STORY #1 - The UK is racing to impose a dystopian digital ID—one that decides whether you can work, bank, or even go online.

This goes far beyond immigration. It’s about control over every aspect of your life.

Minister Liz Kendall admitted it outright: digital ID will determine who can access government services—and who can’t. No ID means no access. That isn’t convenience—it’s exclusion.

Australia shows us what’s coming next. A rollout pitched as “voluntary” in 2024 has already become mandatory. By next year, Australians won’t even be able to perform a Google search without a digital ID. Now the UK is moving in lockstep, with reports confirming that digital IDs will soon be tied to jobs, housing, and immigration checks.

Critics call it the oldest trick in the book: problem, reaction, solution. Open the borders, spark outrage, then use the chaos to push digital ID as the “fix” for the problems they just made. But the ones really being locked out aren’t the migrants—it’s you.

This isn’t about stopping illegals. It’s the blueprint of a global control grid—and once the gates slam shut, they rarely open again.

#ad: Want protection from surveillance, hacking, and even electromagnetic threats?

Escape Zone’s elite Faraday bags block GPS, Bluetooth, RFID skimming, and EMF—perfect for phones, laptops, wallets, and more.

Their premium ballistic backpack even combines Faraday shielding with Kevlar armor, giving you the upper hand in an unpredictable world.

Want to shield your body, too? Try their EMF-blocking beanies and blankets—because protection shouldn’t stop with your phone.

Whether it’s for you, your family, or someone you love—don’t leave it to chance.



Shop now at escapezone.com/pulse and protect what matters most.

Protect Yourself From ALL Signals

DISCLOSURE: This post contains affiliate links. If you make a purchase through them, we may earn a small commission at no extra cost to you. This helps keep our work independent. Thank you for your support.

STORY #2 - Vietnam just shut down a jaw-dropping 86 MILLION bank accounts overnight, cutting citizens off from their own money for refusing to hand over their biometric data.

This is state-enforced digital control, showing just how fast freedom disappears when survival is tied to compliance.

Dr. Andrew Kaufman warns Americans not to assume it “can’t happen here.” With REAL ID rolling out and Palantir-linked surveillance expanding, the same playbook is already underway on American soil.



In Vietnam, people had “a few months’ warning,” then watched their accounts freeze. Most complied without protest. And that same passive mindset is spreading in the U.S. today.

Make no mistake: this is a global test run for total control.

The only defense is building a parallel economy—now. Support for local businesses, the use of cash, and holding gold and silver are a must. Because once the switch flips here, our freedom won’t come back.

#ad: “Unequal weights are an abomination to the Lord,” writes Alin Armstrong in his groundbreaking book The Bible and Gold.

Since Eden, gold has been God’s standard for honest money—a safeguard no one can print away or corrupt.

Genesis Gold Group shares that same commitment to biblical principles. Their faith-driven experts help you convert fragile paper promises into real, physical gold and silver that hold their value, even when the world’s systems fail.

Armstrong’s essential work exposes the lies of modern money. And Genesis Gold Group shows you how to fight back.

Get your FREE copy of The Bible and Gold now at goldbiblepulse.com and learn how to protect your retirement with God’s unchanging standard of honest money.

That’s goldbiblepulse.com — honest money for uncertain times.

Claim Your Free Copy of The Bible & Gold

DISCLOSURE: This ad was paid for by Genesis Gold Group. We may earn a small commission when you shop through our sponsors. Thank you for your support.

STORY #3 - The FDA just made a SHOCKING admission—it never tested Pfizer and Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccines for DNA fragments, relying solely on the drugmakers’ word.

At an official CDC meeting, pediatric cardiologist Kirk Milhoan demanded answers on why the shots remain on the market when independent labs found DNA contamination hundreds of times above legal limits.

The FDA admitted it had done zero independent testing and offered no timeline for action.

Independent studies led by Kevin McKernan and David Speicher revealed excess plasmid DNA—including SV40 sequences linked to cancer research—far beyond FDA and WHO thresholds. Regulators claim there’s “no evidence of harm,” yet a new study found vaccine DNA integrated into the genome of a 31-year-old woman with aggressive bladder cancer.

Their admission exposes a chilling truth: regulators aren’t protecting you—they’re protecting Big Pharma. Maria Zeee’s explosive report uncovers what they don’t want you to see.

#ad: Want to upgrade your health?

Richardson Nutritional Center has offered trusted, top-quality natural supplements for decades—supporting healing and wellness with everything from vitamins to therapeutic seeds.

Shop now at RNCstore.com and use code PULSE for 10% off sitewide!

And get a free copy of Rick Hill’s book at rncstore.com/pages/ricksbundle.

See What RNCStore.com Has to Offer

DISCLOSURE: This post contains affiliate links. If you make a purchase through them, we may earn a small commission at no extra cost to you. This helps keep our work independent. Thank you for your support.

