Guest post by Brian Lupo

A series of emails uncovered in the most recent release by the Department of Justice (DOJ) reads like a spy thriller novel: American agents in a foreign country attacking local law enforcement to disrupt an investigation. Threats made all the way up to the President of Mexico. A judge shot by an American in order to delay a trial. A U.S. Ambassador implicated in all of it. And a U.S. Special Forces icon being detained in an undisclosed location. Plot twist: The Special Forces veteran is the bad guy!

The emails appear to involve Ken Turner, who goes by “KenT” in the emails, and possibly NYPD Detective Walter E. Harkins based on a signature field in one of the emails. Harkins retired from the NYPD just days after the 2024 election following a 33-year career ending four generations of familial service to the department.

Each redacted email address is followed by “(NY) (OGA)”.

On July 19, 2019, Turner sent an email to the NY OGA and disclosed the individuals he was working with in Mexico. He described one, Jorge Gonzales, as “my friend in the Mexican Federal Government” with a federal police phone number. He also mentioned an ex South African police officer and psychologist named Maryna and introduced her as his “partner”.

“We are all under threat from US Agents here so we try to be very careful about how we talk and where,” Turner wrote.

He continued, “When you talk to Jorge, ask him who I was referring to when I said “high powered individual” who has threatened him, me and Maryna and who spoke to the President of Mexico last week and told him he would not back off on the threats toward us three.”

NY OGA responded, “Ok, thanks. I’ll be in touch.”

Three days later, Turner wrote back to request a phone call. He said, “Jorge is prepared to talk to you re: Marcinko and Epstein and all the videos and photos he has.” Marcinko later would be identified as Richard Marcinko, the first commanding officer of the elite SEAL Team Six. “He will openly disclose what evidence he has and who some of the participants at these sex parties were,” the email concluded.

Four days later, Turner wrote back with concern asking, “Who on your team knows we are talking to you, anyone assigned from NSA, CIA, or US State Department?”

That particular email also claims that an American shot a judge who was presiding over Turner’s child sex trafficking case and that Jorge and Turner both have been attacked by armed individuals four times. “My partner has shot and killed 2 and wounded 5 American agents to date.”

The shocking email reads:

We’ve had another serious incident since an American shot the trial judge in our child sex trafficking case here. He and I both think this latest incident is tied to the fact we have reached out to your team. Who on your team knows we are talking to you, anyone assigned from NSA, CIA, or US State Department? Please understand peoples lives here are in jeopardy. We have had 4 armed attacks against us, my partner has shot and killed 2 and wounded 5 American agents to date, numerous white American agents following us in vans assigned to US Embassy. Jorge was attacked and lost his arm. The President of Mexico is keenly aware of our case against Marcinko and other US Officials. This case we have here is most certainly connected to yours, we have the proof. Our case will help bring a whole new dynamic to what you know and who is involved, Prince Phillip is small fry compared to what we have uncovered. You may want to question the Ex US Ambassador to Mexico; Mr. Earl Anthony Wayne about his involvement with an underage girl when he attended and was arrested by the Federal Police. We believe that Marcinko and Epstein were involved organizing this party and it was held in Juarez, Mex in 2014 at a US Consulate controlled housing facility. Ask him how he knows Richard Marcinko. He was sentenced in Mexico in 2017 to a life sentence for impregnating an 11 year old girl, her son’s DNA matches Wayne’s 100%, but he is allow an ex-US Marine to stand in his place to serve his sentence in Mexico. That was an agreement worked out between our US State Dept. and a judge in Mexico after a huge payoff. Mr. Anthony has an outstanding arrest warrant here in Mexico for avoiding sentencing. His cell number is <redacted> I want to confirm that the phone you will be using has been swept for malware and key loggers. After our call you’ll understand why we are so concerned with secure comms here. Ken Turner

NY OGA simply responded, “My Task Force is not affiliated with the intelligence community if want arrange a call time.” (grammar/punctuation unchanged)

When Turner asks if 1pm CST tomorrow is good, the response “Ok that’s good” comes in the only email to include a signature field: NYPD Detective Walter E. Harkins, TFO.

On August 5, 2019, Turner explained to NY OGA that he was “rushing home” after his nephew, Logan Turner, was killed in a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio.

Turner also disclosed that another attempt was made on his partner by a “US embassy security team”:

My nephew Logan Turner was shot and killed in the mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio last evening. I am rushing home to be with my immediate family. All investigative work on Marcinko and Epstein is still in process and we have uncovered more videos and photos of the two of them together in Mexico. Another attempt by US embassy security team was made yesterday when they stopped my partner and searched her car looking for the videos and photos we uncovered that they told her could not leave Mexico. They were not in her car! Someone doesn’t want this data disclosed.

In the final email of that document, on August 10, 2019, following the alleged suicide of Jeffrey Epstein, Turner writes:

Just heard about Epstein. Based upon what we have discovered here and who was involved here in Mexico, we don’t believe it was suicide. When you have 5 minutes you need to listen to what we have as evidence.

On July 30, 2019, an unknown detective with the NYPD Child Exploitation/Human Trafficking Task Force sent an “Inquiry Request” to the FBI asking for “assistance with inquiries and consulting with your Mexican LE (law enforcement) counterparts.”

<redacted> contacted an FBI hotline, set up for the Jeffrey Epstein investigation claiming that he was some type of Mexican deputized investigator, who is investigating a child sex ring in and around the Mexico City area with a Mexican LE official known as <redacted> who has arrested ex US Navy SEAL, Richard A. Marcinko DOB 11/21/1940. TURNER stated that MARCINKO is in custody in Mexico City on child sex charges. <redacted> claimed that <redacted> has in his possession, as some type of evidence, DVD’s depicting JEFFREY EPSTEIN engaged in sex acts with minor females, some of whom may be USC’s.

Several files were sent to the NY OGA email address almost one month later on August 26, 2019. The files included a file titled “RICHARD_A_MARCINKO-Comprehensive-Report-201907292014.pdf” and “KENNETH_DARRELL_TURNER-Comprehensive-Report-201907221704.pdf”.

The last email uncovered so far, and the most recent, was sent from Turner on December 31, 2019.

In this email, Turner claims to have a victim who disclosed several high-powered individuals involved, including the Clintons and the Bidens.

As I tried to tell you a month ago, I have continued interviewing the young victim “Karla” and she has finally opened up after her guardian was attacked and beaten by US agents in Chetamul. She has disclosed where she met Epstein, whose homes they visited in NY, MD, N Mex, FL Virgin Islands, Cozumel, plays de carmen, and Cancun in just the last 2 years with Marcinko. The names she has associated with him and these visits include Clinton’s, Bidens, Wayne, older politicians and lawyers. She has a photographic memory and is an excellent artist who made sketches of some of these men. These US agents who attacked, raped her and her guardian are under arrest in Mexico and have asked her and her guardian to drop all charges against them so that all the harrassing attacks stop. I don’t trust these people to not harm herand her guardian due to all the past attacks. If you want to interview her, let me know and we can arrange for you to talk.

NY OGA simply responded, “Ok I will let you know thanks”

