Guest post by Thomas English

The Department of Justice on Friday released more than 3 million pages of Jeffrey Epstein-related records, including a 2013 email draft in which Epstein claimed Bill Gates asked him to delete messages about an STD and sought antibiotics to secretly give to then-wife Melinda.

The documents were posted pursuant to the Epstein Files Transparency Act, according to DOJ. The release includes millions of pages alongside thousands of videos and images.

In the July 18, 2013 draft email to himself, Epstein wrote that Gates implored him to “delete the emails regarding your std” and referenced “your request that I provide you antibiotics that you can surreptitiously give to Melinda.” The draft also refers to “Russian girls.”

DOJ cautioned in the press release that the production may contain “fake or falsely submitted” material, given that it included items submitted by the public over several years. The department did not vouch for the truth of any claims in the release, noting materials could include falsely submitted documents.

Gates has previously acknowledged meeting with Epstein but said he cut off contact. “I had dinners with him. I regret doing that,” Gates told PBS NewsHour in September 2021.

A DOJ letter to Congress said the department “erred on the side of over-collecting” and conducted multiple levels of review focused largely on redacting victim-identifying information before publishing the materials.

