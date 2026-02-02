This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Jim Hᴏft

President Donald Trump announced Saturday that he will sue left-wing author Michael Wolff after newly released Epstein files revealed what Trump says was a coordinated effort to politically sabotage him.

The announcement came after the U.S. Department of Justice dumped millions of pages of newly unsealed Epstein-related records into the public domain, documents the corporate media spent years hyping as a supposed smoking gun against Trump.

The latest disclosure from the U.S. Department of Justice includes more than three million documents, pursuant to House Resolution 4405, the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

In a February 1, 2019 email, Epstein forwarded material to Wolff that explicitly states Trump “never got a massage” during visits to Epstein’s home, a claim Epstein attributed to testimony from his own house manager, John Alessi.

Speaking to reporters while flying to Florida, Trump addressed the explosive release for the first time, saying he had been briefed by “very important people” on what the files actually show.

Trump: “It looked like this guy, Wolff, who was a writer, was conspiring with Epstein to do harm to me. I didn’t see it myself, but I was told by some very important people that not only does it absolve me—it’s the opposite of what people were hoping, the radical left—that Wolff, who was a third-rate writer, was conspiring with Jeffrey Epstein, politically or otherwise. And that came through loud and clear. So we’ll probably sue Wolff on that.”

The Gateway Pundit reported last year that discredited journalist Michael Wolff actively encouraged convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein to blackmail then-presidential candidate Donald Trump during the 2016 election cycle, according to newly released emails.

Wolff, infamous for his error-riddled “Fire and Fury” book that painted a sensationalized and widely debunked portrait of Trump’s White House, emailed Epstein in December 2015, warning him about potential CNN questions on Trump’s relationship with the sex trafficker.

“I hear CNN planning to ask Trump tonight about his relationship with you — either on air or in scrum afterwards,” Wolff wrote to Epstein.

The next day, he advised, “I think you should let him hang himself. If he says he hasn’t been on the plane or to the house, then that gives you a valuable PR and political currency. You can hang him in a way that potentially generates a positive benefit for you, or, if it really looks like he could win, you could save him, generating a debt.”

In January 2016, he told Epstein, “The more Trump looks real, or perish the thought, inevitable, the more reporters are going to focus on this, so, as you will not be surprised, you need a strategy.”

By February, after Epstein noted an increase in reporter interest, Wolff replied, “Yeah, you’re the Trump bullet.”

Wolff added that The New York Times had contacted him about Epstein and Trump, and the Hillary Clinton campaign was “digging deeply,” urging Epstein to “preempt” the story.

Just before the election, Wolff emailed with the subject “Now could be the time,” saying, “There’s an opportunity to come forward this week and talk about Trump in such a way that could garner you great sympathy and help finish him. Interested?”

As usual, corporate media have ignored this context, choosing instead to count Trump name mentions while burying the actual substance.

Copyright 2026 The Gateway Pundit

