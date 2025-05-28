Maxim Elramsisy / Shutterstock.com

Guest post by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Today on the Ultimate Human Podcast with Gary Brecka, RFK Jr. stated:

“We're probably going to stop publishing in the Lancet, New England Journal of Medicine, JAMA and those other journals because they're all corrupt. And even the heads of those journals, like Marcia Angell, who for 20 years was head of the New England Journal of Medicine, says that we no longer are a science journal. We are a vessel for pharmaceutical propaganda.”

He’s right. These journals have become nothing more than vessels for pharmaceutical propaganda.

Dr. Marcia Angell, who served as Editor-in-Chief of The New England Journal of Medicine for over 20 years, has publicly acknowledged that her journal and others have been captured by industry. Her exact words:

“It is simply no longer possible to believe much of the clinical research that is published, or to rely on the judgment of trusted physicians or authoritative medical guidelines. I take no pleasure in this conclusion, which I reached slowly and reluctantly over my two decades as editor of The New England Journal of Medicine.”

RFK Jr. also referenced Dr. Richard Horton, current editor-in-chief of The Lancet, who admitted:

“The case against science is straightforward: much of the scientific literature, perhaps half, may simply be untrue. Afflicted by studies with small sample sizes, tiny effects, invalid exploratory analyses, and flagrant conflicts of interest, together with an obsession for pursuing fashionable trends of dubious importance, science has taken a turn towards darkness.”

In the podcast, RFK Jr. laid out a clear plan to remedy this corruption:

NIH scientists will stop publishing in these corrupted journals unless major reform occurs. NIH will allocate 20% of its budget to replication studies—restoring scientific integrity. Peer review will become transparent and public. New, independent NIH-backed journals will be launched within each health institute—becoming the new standard for legitimate science.

At the McCullough Foundation, we’ve encountered the Journal Cartel firsthand. A prime example of this is when Elsevier blatantly violated COPE guidelines by censoring our study “A Systematic Review Of Autopsy Findings In Deaths After COVID-19 Vaccination” — shortly after successful peer review and official acceptance — likely because it demonstrated a high likelihood of a causal link between COVID-19 vaccines and death. Our study had just become the #1 trending research paper worldwide across all subject areas before Elsevier abruptly intervened:

You can now read our paper in the non-biased and transparent journal Science, Public Health Policy, and the Law.

Gatekeeping, targeted censorship, and unethical retractions have suppressed urgently needed, life-saving research—particularly any that challenges pharmaceutical narratives regarding vaccine safety.

RFK Jr.’s comments come as the U.S. Department of Justice launches an investigation into top medical journals over pandemic bias, fraud, and corruption:

For the first time, the federal government appears poised to dismantle the journal cartel that has corrupted and distorted science for decades.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

