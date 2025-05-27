RFK Jr. Delivers Huge Blow to Biden’s COVID Vaccine Policy

America has just stepped back from its outlier status on COVID-19 vaccine policy.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has removed COVID-19 vaccine recommendations for healthy children and pregnant women from the CDC’s immunization schedule.

The move brings U.S. policy in line with much of the world, favoring a more common-sense approach that reserves boosters for high-risk individuals only.

Kennedy made the announcement in a video shared on social media, standing alongside NIH Director Dr. Jay Bhattacharya and FDA Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary.

The video states:

“Hi, everybody. I'm Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., your HHS secretary. And I'm here today with NIH Director Dr. Jay Bhattacharya and FDA Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary. I couldn't be more pleased to announce that, as of today, the COVID vaccine for healthy children and healthy pregnant women has been removed from the CDC recommended immunization schedule. Last year, the Biden administration urged healthy children to get yet another Covid shot, despite the lack of any clinical data to support the repeat booster strategy in children.”

“That ends today,” said NIH Director Dr. Jay Bhattacharya. “It's common sense, and it's good science.”

“There's no evidence healthy kids need it today, and most countries have stopped recommending it for children,” added FDA Director Dr. Marty Makary.

With the final statement, Kennedy said, “We're now one step closer to realizing President Trump's promise to Make America Healthy Again.”

