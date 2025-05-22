The “safe and effective” narrative collapsed on camera during Senator Ron Johnson’s explosive Senate hearing on COVID-19 vaccine injuries Wednesday afternoon.

Senator Ron Johnson brought the receipts, exposing how the Biden administration DELIBERATELY hid vaccine harms from the public.

Then Dr. James Thorp (OB-GYN) revealed miscarriage data so disturbing, it left the room silent.

This is the Senate hearing they never wanted you to see. I turned three hours of footage into a five-minute read.

Senator Ron Johnson opened the hearing with a bombshell: the Biden administration knew about deadly heart risks tied to the COVID shots, and deliberately kept it from the public.

Johnson released newly subpoenaed records exposing a detailed timeline of what officials knew and when. While Pfizer and Moderna received insider updates, doctors and citizens who raised concerns were silenced.

In February 2021, Israeli health officials warned the CDC of “large reports of myocarditis, particularly in young people” following Pfizer injections, just two and a half months after the vaccine received emergency use authorization.

By April, the CDC was already reviewing myocarditis data from Israel and the Department of Defense. But instead of alerting the public, they stayed quiet.

By the end of that month, VAERS had recorded 2,926 deaths, nearly half of which occurred within three days of injection. “Somebody ought to be looking at it,” Johnson said.

In May, the CDC considered issuing a formal health alert—but scrapped it. They replaced it with watered-down guidance that removed a key warning for doctors to restrict physical activity in myocarditis patients.

Francis Collins, then director of the NIH, brushed it all off. “Senator, people die,” he told Johnson.

In just six months, the toll was staggering: 384,270 reports of adverse events, 4,812 deaths, and 1,736 of those occurred within just 48 hours of injection.

Dr. Peter McCullough then took the floor and dismantled the narrative surrounding vaccine-induced myocarditis.

Before COVID, McCullough had seen just two cases in his entire career. After the rollout, everything changed.

He says he’s now “examined thousands of patients with this problem.”

“There’s 1,065 papers in the peer-reviewed literature on COVID vaccine myocarditis,” he explained, pointing to a 2021 case published in the New England Journal of Medicine. A 42-year-old man developed vaccine-induced myocarditis. “The infection is ruled out,” McCullough said. “It’s the vaccine.” Three days after his Moderna shot, the man was dead.

McCullough cited a shocking case from Korea—a young man who died within eight hours of hospitalization after a Pfizer shot. His heart had been, in McCullough’s words, “fried with inflammation.”

Then came a case from Connecticut: two teenage boys, 16 and 17, died in their sleep just days after Pfizer. Their parents found them unresponsive.

“These cases… should have gotten everyone’s attention,” McCullough said. “We should never have someone die after taking a vaccine that’s directly caused to the vaccine.”

Alabama-based physician Dr. Jordan Vaughn followed up with a chilling estimate—up to 15 million Americans may be suffering from long COVID or COVID vaccine injuries.

He now treats teenagers who can’t stand up and previously healthy adults who are suffering strokes with no clear cause.

According to Vaughn, the spike protein’s S1 subunit is far from harmless. “It triggers inflammation, it disrupts endothelial barriers, it induces fibrin resistant to breakdown, and it promotes a lot of amyloid aggregates,” he said.

These effects impair oxygen delivery, damage blood vessels, and trigger a wave of symptoms—racing heart, brain fog, shortness of breath, and post-exertional crashes.

In his clinic, Vaughn uses immunofluorescent microscopy to detect the spike protein’s damage, showing up in patients who were once thriving.

He warned that the mRNA injections led to uncontrolled spike protein production, which spread throughout the body, reaching the heart, brain, ovaries, and testes.

Regulators claimed the vaccine stayed in the arm. That was a lie. A Yale study now shows some people are still producing spike protein more than 700 days after their last injection.

We didn’t just inject people. We turned them into spike protein factories.

OB-GYN Dr. James Thorp delivered one of the most haunting moments of the hearing.

He said the COVID shots “MIRRORED” the effects of chemical abortion drugs—and the government knew what it was doing.

Dr. Thorp pointed to the now-infamous Shimabukuro study published in the New England Journal of Medicine, which claimed a 12.6% miscarriage rate following COVID vaccination.

But when you isolate the data for women vaccinated in the first trimester, the miscarriage rate rises to 82%, Dr. Thorp said. This 82% claim remains a topic of debate within the scientific community.

If true, “This figure mirrors the effects of chemical abort drugs,” Dr. Thorp lamented.

He added, “Recently, animal studies revealed the mRNA COVID vaccine causes the destruction of 60 PERCENT of the ovarian reserve in rats.”

If that effect translates to humans, it could be a catastrophic blow to fertility and the future of entire generations.

Dr. Thorp said pregnant women were deliberately targeted, and their unborn children paid the price.

“This must stop now,” he said.

Attorney Aaron Siri then delivered a little-known history lesson on vaccine liability.

“For every product on the market, you can SUE the manufacturer for harm,” Siri said. “There’s only ONE product in America you CANNOT sue the manufacturer to claim it could have been made safer—and that’s VACCINES.”

He explained how the 1986 National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act gave pharmaceutical companies sweeping immunity, not just for three vaccines, but for every new childhood shot added to the CDC schedule.

The result? A schedule that exploded from 3 shots to 29 in the first year of life, with zero accountability.

“They don’t have the financial incentive to make them safer,” Siri said. “In fact, they have the disincentive.”

Senator Ron Johnson confronted Hawaii Gov. Josh Green, who was defending the COVID jabs at the hearing.

“I could fill this room with photos of people who are DEAD because of the COVID injection,” Johnson said. “I could fill the room,” he reiterated.

He made the comment after calling out how the vaccine-injured are still being ignored, gaslit, and denied care.

Johnson pointed to VAERS data showing 38,607 reported deaths after the shot, 9,228 of them within two days.

Multiply that by a conservative underreporting factor of 10, and the death toll climbs to over 386,000.

Dr. Peter McCullough delivered one of the most powerful moments of the hearing.

Senator Blumenthal had previously claimed the COVID vaccines “saved three million lives.”

Dr. McCullough quickly dismantled that false narrative. He delivered a three-part reality check on what actually brought COVID deaths down:

1. Natural immunity did the heavy lifting.

2. Early treatment kept people out of hospitals.

3. The virus mutated into a milder form.

“The vaccine cannot be falsely credited with saving millions of lives,” McCullough said.

“We can’t allow false drug advertising to be put up on a poster behind one of our public servants. We cannot accept that.”

Sen. Ron Johnson delivered another crushing blow to the “safe and effective” narrative—this time with a devastating chart that exposed that lie.

The chart showed that one of the biggest spikes in COVID cases and deaths occurred AFTER the vaccine rollout began in December 2020.

By mid-2021, over half the U.S. was “fully vaccinated.” But instead of improving, the numbers got worse.

If the vaccine had worked, cases and deaths would have dropped. They didn’t—and this chart makes that impossible to ignore.

Sensing the narrative was slipping, Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-Connecticut) scrambled to defend public health officials.

He became visibly agitated at the suggestion that vaccine risks had been covered up.

“I may be sounding a little bit like a lawyer, not a physician, but purposeful concealment, intentional hiding, is essentially undocumented by the evidence released by this report itself,” Blumenthal said.

He brushed off the myocarditis concerns as “rare” and insisted that officials like Rochelle Walensky took “multiple steps” to warn the public.

So his message quietly shifted from “safe and effective” to “We did our best with what we knew at the time,” a clear sign that the vaccine narrative is running out of ground to stand on.

Vaccine-injured physician Dr. Joel Wallskog captured the pain of the vaccine-injured better than anyone.

“If I could describe one word that I think all, if not most, vaccine-injured will say… it’s ABANDONMENT.”

He explained how people like him have been attacked from both sides.

“The right says we’re stupid… the left calls us anti-vaxxers, which is one of the most ignorant things to say.”

He reminded the room that he was injured because he got vaccinated.

Dr. Wallskog and vaccine-injured associate Brianne Dressen met multiple times with FDA vaccine chief Dr. Peter Marks over two years.

“We have been placated, we have been blown off,” he said. “He thanks us, he says he’ll get back to us… he never does.”

Dr. Wallskog added that the idea that federal agencies are trying to help is “the farthest from the truth.”

Dr. McCullough closed the hearing with a final truth bomb.

“You’ve asked for us to cite evidence,” Dr. McCullough began.

He pointed to three papers by Nathaniel Mead, a former National Institutes of Health writer sitting in the audience. Together, they contain nearly 1,000 references—and they all reach the same conclusion:

“The risks of COVID-19 vaccination far outweigh any theoretical benefits.”

Dr. McCullough then dismantled the narrative pushed by Gov. Josh Green and Sen. Richard Blumenthal, calling their claims that the vaccines saved lives and reduced the severity of disease as nothing more than “wishful thinking.”

“I don’t want America to be fooled by this hearing today thinking that the vaccines saved lives—because they didn’t,” Dr. McCullough said.

The COVID vaccine narrative they sold to the public is collapsing right before our eyes.

Watch the full Senate hearing and see what your so-called “trusted health officials” were hiding all along. Click here to watch.

