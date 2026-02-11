HHS Secretary RFK Jr. accidentally let something slip while his wife, Cheryl Hines, appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience.

The clip exploded online—not just because of what was revealed, but because of how genuinely raw and hilarious the moment was.

We’re breaking down that story and nine more today. Here are the day’s top headlines.

#10 - RFK Jr. accidentally reveals upcoming Joe Rogan Appearance in “a couple weeks.”

While Cheryl Hines was on Joe Rogan’s show, she received an unexpected call from her husband, HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Rogan’s eyes lit up, and he immediately asked Hines to put Kennedy on speakerphone.

Then this happened:

[Phone rings]



ROGAN: “Is that you?”



HINES: “It’s Bobby!”



ROGAN: “Hey! Put him on speaker phone.”



HINES: “Seriously?”



ROGAN: “Yeah, why not?”



HINES: “Honey, you’re on speaker, I’m here with Joe.”



ROGAN: “We’re on the podcast. You’re on the podcast so don’t swear.”



KENNEDY: “Hello?!”



[Rogan and Hines crack up]



HINES: “Can you hear me honey? We’re talking to Joe right now, you’re live.”



KENNEDY: “Well…thanks baby.”



“Hey Joe, I’m looking forward to seeing you in a couple weeks.”



ROGAN: “Yeah, I’m looking forward to seeing you too...”



“You probably shouldn’t have told people that because then they’ll start attacking you.”

Transcript and clip credit: Overton News

#9 - Stephen A. Smith warns his audience not to “hate” him as he lays out why Trump “WASN’T LYING” about the stock market.

“Don’t hate the messenger. Just listen.”

“Barron’s, highly reputable when it comes to evaluating our market. This is what they wrote.”

“The S&P 500 has gained 13.3% and notched 42 record closes. The Nasdaq has gained 16.9% and notched 36 record closes. The Dow Jones Industrial Average has gained 11.5% and notched 23 record closes.”

“Ladies and gentlemen, that means when it comes to the stock market and your 401ks, Donald Trump wasn’t lying… according to Barron’s.”

#8 - Pam Bondi tries to divert everyone’s attention to the stock market when asked why she has not indicted any clients of Jeffrey Epstein.



Bondi says all Americans need to focus on other topics, like the economy, and not on Jeffrey Epstein’s child trafficking network.



“That’s what we should be talking about.”

Credit: Shadow of Ezra

#7 - The Canadian school shooter who shot 35 people was transgender.



SSRIs + synthetic hormones + irreversible gender surgery = high risk for homicidal behavior and suicide.



Mix mental instability with mind-altering drugs and body-altering surgery — and you get a recipe for disaster.

Credit: Nic Hulscher

#6 - Sparks fly as AG Pam Bondi says Rep. Thomas Massie has 'Trump Derangement Syndrome' as he tears into her for redacted names in the Epstein files.



Massie ripped off a piece of paper to show that Les Wexner was listed as a co-conspirator for child s*x trafficking.



Bondi: Within 40 minutes, Wexner's name was added back.



Massie: Within 40 minutes of me catching you red-handed...



Bondi: This guy has Trump derangement syndrome. You're a failed politician...



Massie: This is bigger than Watergate!... This cover-up spans decades, and you are responsible for this portion of it.

Credit: Collin Rugg

#5 - James O’Keefe Confronts Former Project Veritas Board Member in Explosive Undercover Video

#4 - Epstein Pitched JPMorgan Chase on Plan to Get Bill Gates ‘More Money for Vaccines’

#3 - Rand Paul Fires Back at Katie Couric for Downplaying ICE’s Arrests of Violent Criminals

#2 - Dr. Scott Gottlieb Says New Vaccine Investments Are Drying Up Because It’s “Too Difficult” to Get Them Approved Under Trump



“I'm a partner at a venture capital firm. It's very hard to get a new vaccine program funded in a venture capital syndicate … The environment is just too difficult.”

Credit: Chief Nerd

#1 - Oscar-winning screenwriter says he doesn’t “doubt for a second” that people tied to Epstein were eating babies.



ROGER AVARY: “They say a lot of things, and they’re not really coding it very much… why do I need a chilled container to, you know…”



ROGAN: “Jesus Christ. So you think they’re eating babies?”



ROGER AVARY: “Oh, yeah. I absolutely believe that… I don’t doubt it for a second. And I think this dates back a long, long time. This is Moloch worship.”

Share

I NEED YOUR SUPPORT!

This top 10 list takes a high level of skill, research, and effort to put together each day.

If you want this format to continue, reader support is what makes that possible.

I need about 100 new paid subscribers over the next month to keep this daily roundup going.

Join the 1% who keep this news free for everyone else.