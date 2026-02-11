This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Jim Hoft

This was amazing!

James O’Keefe honey-trapped one of the former Project Veritas (PV) board members recently at a restaurant.

Recall that the PV board ran a coup and removed founder James O’Keefe as Chairman of the Project Veritas board back in February 2023.

This was after James made Project Veritas into a multi-million dollar company with one of the most successful undercover operations in history.

Since 2023, James has been fighting to gain control over his Project Veritas. In the meantime, James started a new business O’Keefe Media Group and it has quickly grown into another successful media venture.

Now, three years after PV’s hostile takeover James confronted one of the outspoken board members, Matthew Tyrmand, in a hugely explosive confrontation.

During the encounter in Miami Beach that was recorded by camera, Tyrmand admits to being an FBI-Southern District of New York (SDNY) informant!

PV had an undercover FBI operative in its headquarters!

Tyrmand admits to being an FBI/SDNY informant Against Conservative Organizations and James O’Keefe. He also threatens to murder James O’Keefe, And Puts Rifle Bullets In O’Keefe’s Heart On The Front Of His Book “Breakthrough”.

Tyrmand also said he has “a thousand sources” in the DOJ and CIA.

Tyrmand says the government agencies are working to target conservatives!

We certainly got a taste of that during the Biden years!

Tyrmand later made explosive accusations against Donald Trump Jr.

James also posted alleged text messages Tyrmand sent out to journalists.

Watch the entire video below.

