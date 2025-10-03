This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

The Trump Administration is taking action following the arrest of one of the most prominent conservative journalists in America.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Portland Police arrested Sortor on Thursday night after he defended himself from Antifa thugs. The woman who attacked him was not arrested.

X user Mark Wilson shared a clip showing Sortor being led away in handcuffs. “Portland PD arrested a journalist, but none of the domestic terrorists,” he wrote.

Sortor explained to Fox News’s Bill Melugin that he was getting video of Antifa fascists crying after getting maced by federal agents. Then, the agitators swarmed him, shoved him down into a flower bed, and someone threw a punch.

Sortor responded by swinging back but missing. He then disengaged and walked over to a group of Portland PD.

The police, though, responded by arresting him and charging him with disorderly conduct.

Now, Sortor has revealed that the Portland Police are about to find out.

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi revealed to Sortor that she has ordered a full investigation into Sortor’s ridiculous arrest. No-nonsense Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon will lead the investigation.

“BREAKING: Attorney General Pam Bondi has ORDERED a full investigation, led by Asst. AG Harmeet Dhillon, of the Portland Police Bureau, following my wrongful arrest last night, Bondi confirmed to me,” Sortor wrote.

“FAFO, @PortlandPolice,” he added.” @AGPamBondi personally called me to deliver this news, and I’m incredibly grateful to her for doing so.”

“The Trump DOJ WILL NOT allow Portland Police to continue to do the bidding of Antifa.”

Dhillon later confirmed the news, warning Portland that it was “FO Time.”

