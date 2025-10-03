This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Cullen Linebarger

Pro-Trump journalist Nick Sortor has been released from prison and broken his silence as more infuriating details emerge following his arrest last night.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Portland Police arrested Sortor on Thursday night after he defended himself. The woman who attacked him was not arrested.

X user Mark Wilson shared a clip showing Sortor being led away in handcuffs. “Portland PD arrested a journalist, but none of the domestic terrorists,” he wrote.

Earlier on Thursday, Sortor predicted this was precisely what would happen to him and called for Trump to send federal forces to Portland immediately.

“Portland is a f**king third-world hellhole,” Sortor wrote. “If I defend myself, *I* will be the one who gets arrested. Not the assailant.”

“Antifa is in full control out here. President Trump NEEDS to step in.”

Fox News’s Bill Melugin spoke to Sortor after he was released from custody and charged with disorderly conduct. The conservative journalist revealed what happened in detail.

Sortor explained to Melugin that he was getting video of Antifa fascists crying after getting maced by federal agents. Then, the agitators swarmed him, shoved him down into a flower bed, and someone threw a punch.

Sortor responded by swinging back but missing. He then disengaged and walked over to a group of Portland PD.

The police, though, responded by arresting him, and he sat in the back of a police cruiser while officers discussed what to charge him with.

A female protester who was also arrested with him. Sortor said he spoke with her in jail, and she didn’t look like the one who attacked him.

Sortor later issued a ferocious message on X.

“Hey @PortlandPolice, you made a big freaking mistake,” he wrote. “You PROVED what we’ve all been saying for years: you’re CORRUPT and CONTROLLED by violent Antifa thugs who terrorize the streets.”

“You thought arresting me would make me shut up and go away. You couldn’t have been more wrong. Stay tuned.”

