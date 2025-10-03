Portland police officers place conservative journalist Nick Sortor in handcuffs and escort him away on Friday night. (Credit: Mark Wilson/X)

This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Jim Hᴏft

Portland Police arrested conservative journalist Nick Sortor on Thursday night.

According to X user, C.K. Bouferrache aka Honeybadgermom:

“Looked like @nicksortor got jumped. We are on the lower roof at ICE but difficult to tell exactly what happened at this distance. Portland liaison officers stand nearby and watch.”

She added in the following post:

“I cannot believe they arrested this guy for defending himself. The woman that went after him has taken part in a few assaults this last week.”

X user Mark Wilson posted video footage of the arrest, writing:

“Portland PD arrested @nicksortor tonight. Unclear why, as he wasn’t doing anything criminal. This comes after Portland police refused to arrest the lady who assaulted @KatieDaviscourt.”

Wilson later shared another clip showing Sortor being led away in handcuffs. “Portland PD arrested a journalist, but none of the domestic terrorists,” he said.

At this time, the charges, if any, remain unknown. As of this writing, Portland PD has not released a statement explaining why Sortor was detained.

Earlier in the evening, Sortor had been posting live updates on X from outside the Portland ICE facility, where a group of patriots gathered with signs thanking immigration officers.

Sortor wrote:

“PATRIOTS have shown up outside the Portland ICE facility, holding up a sign saying ‘Thank you for your dedication & hard work!’ ‘We appreciate you!’ And of course, Antifa clowns are MELTING DOWN over it, yelling at them.”

In another post, he wrote:

FAFO ALERT: A degenerate leftist just jumped onto federal property at the Portland ICE facility and CHALLENGED agents to “do something about it” And they DID — QUICKLY Dude ended up on the pavement, arrested, and dragged into the facility Beautiful

The arrest of Nick Sortor comes after Katie Daviscourt, a reporter for The Post Millennial and Human Events, was viciously attacked by a female Antifa terrorist on Tuesday evening.

The Antifa terrorist hit Katie Daviscourt in the face with a flag pole, leaving her with a nasty black eye.

The police told Katie Daviscourt it was too dangerous to go in and make an arrest after Antifa terrorists took over a portion of the city.

Katie Daviscourt appeared on Fox News on Wednesday evening and told host Jesse Watters that Portland Police Chief Bob Day should resign in disgrace.

The Gateway Pundit has reached out to Portland Police Department for comments.

Copyright 2025 The Gateway Pundit

