Guest post by Cristina Laila

Another Georgia Democrat state lawmaker has been arrested and charged with fraud.

Georgia state Rep. Karen Bennett was indicted by a federal grand jury on Monday for Covid fraud.

Bennett is a pro-BLM, defund the police activist.

Prosecutors said Bennett defrauded taxpayers after she obtained COVID-19 unemployment benefits, despite her business remaining open during the pandemic.

She was charged with one count of false statements.

According to WSB-TV, Bennett was released on a $10,000 bond.

WSB-TV reported:

A second Georgia lawmaker has been charged with defrauding taxpayers by receiving pandemic unemployment assistance that she was not entitled to. A federal grand jury indicted State Rep. Karen Bennett (D-Stone Mountain) on Monday. Prosecutors say she received $13,940 for her in-home physical therapy company, Metro Therapy Providers, which she says could not operate during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, investigators say the company was only briefly closed, and remained open through the majority of the pandemic. On her application, Bennett only reported receiving income from Metro Therapy and the Georgia General Assembly. But she failed to disclose that she was also employed through a church and receiving more than $900 weekly. She was indicted on one count of making false statements.

Last month, Georgia Democrat state legislator Sharon Henderson was arrested and charged with defrauding the federal government.

Georgia Democrat Sharon Henderson

Henderson was indicted for Covid pandemic unemployment fraud.

A federal grand jury charged Henderson with two counts of theft of government funds and ten counts of making false statements.

