This article originally appeared on m o d e r n i t y and was republished with permission.

Guest post by @ModernityNews

New revelations have the potential to expose the depths of Jeffrey Epstein’s depravity at his remote New Mexico ranch, where fresh claims suggest victims may have been killed and buried on the grounds.

The investigation kicked off after explosive allegations surfaced in an email claiming two foreign girls were strangled during “rough, fetish s*x” and buried in the hills outside Epstein’s Zorro Ranch on orders from Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, referred to as “Madam G” in the correspondance.

New Mexico Land Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard, horrified by the potential involvement of state land in these atrocities, pushed for the probe. “I’m horrified when I learned something new, especially when I learned that state land could have been used, could have been involved in some of these monstrous activities,” she said.

The bipartisan “truth commission” established by New Mexico’s House of Representatives will scrutinize past activities at the 7,600-acre property, including whether local authorities turned a blind eye while Epstein operated his trafficking ring.

Epstein bought the ranch in 1993 from former Democratic Gov. Bruce King, transforming it into a sprawling compound complete with a 26,700-square-foot mansion, private airstrip, and helipad—perfect for flying in victims undetected.

Sold in 2023 for $13.4 million, the proceeds reportedly went to Epstein’s victims. The new owner, Texas GOP figure Donald Huffines, has renamed it San Rafael Ranch after the saint of healing and plans to convert it into a Christian retreat to reclaim the land from its dark past.

“At the time of the sale, it was marketed that the proceeds would go to the victims. It has since been confirmed by the estate’s attorneys that proceeds from the sale benefited the victims,” Huffines stated.

“What the enemy once meant for evil, God can redeem for good. That’s why we renamed the property San Rafael, after the saint associated with physical and spiritual healing, and began plans immediately to remake it as a Christian retreat, reclaiming it for Jesus…” Huffines added.

Huffines emphasized his willingness to cooperate: “No law enforcement agency has ever approached me to request access, and I have always said unequivocally that any such request would be met with immediate access and full cooperation.”

The property’s isolation—far from civilization—raises chilling questions about what went unchecked there for years. Aerial views show the vast, desolate landscape surrounding the opulent estate, underscoring how Epstein’s elite connections allowed him to hide in plain sight.

This latest development builds on the Epstein Files Transparency Act’s unredacted documents, which have peeled back layers of horror far beyond sex trafficking. As we previously covered, code words like “beef jerky” and references to a restaurant called “The Cannibal” in the files suggest possible human consumption and torture rituals among Epstein’s circle.

Rep. Lauren Boebert, who reviewed the files, noted: “This seems that it wasn’t only the trafficking of young girls, as the narrative suggests, but there are code words that suggest Jeffrey Epstein and his associates could maybe even be engaging in some consumption. Is that human consumption? Are there code words?”

“There’s a lot of talk of beef jerky. There’s a restaurant called The Cannibal, where the owner is listed in some of these documents… some of this just seems like there are a lot of conspiracies that make you wonder,” Boebert further noted.

Boebert also highlighted torture as a recurring theme: “I saw more emails about torture… torture was big. It was a big driver for them. And these were sick people doing very, very sick things.”

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna corroborated the disturbing codes: “I looked directly at the emails… ‘Age 11,’ and what I called the ‘Permission to Kill’ email… These were emails sent by women to Epstein — many of whom were victims who were allegedly groomed to later be traffickers themselves.”

“It’s a code word, and it’s weird,” Luna said of “Jerky.”

These revelations echo Joe Rogan’s stark assessment: “My position on this completely shifted… This is clearly demonic.”

Rogan added: “These literally demonic human beings that are running the world … participating in ritual sacrifice of people. We know that has historically been a real thing.”

The Zorro Ranch probe, with $2 million allocated and subpoena power, aims to hear from survivors and probe law enforcement’s inaction—potentially exposing how globalist enablers in government let this fester. Former AG Hector Balderas revealed his office paused investigations at federal request, forwarding evidence to the DOJ.

As the commission delivers interim findings by July and a final report by year’s end, expect more skeletons to emerge from Epstein’s empire.

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.

Copyright 2026 m o d e r n i t y

Share