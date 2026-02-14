This article originally appeared on m o d e r n i t y and was republished with permission.

Guest post by @ModernityNews

Joe Rogan has undergone a complete shift in his views on the Epstein saga after reviewing the unredacted files, labeling the contents as outright “demonic” and pointing to chilling emails that hint at ritualistic horrors.

Rogan’s guest, Dr. Robert W. Malone echoed the sentiment, arguing that the revelations can only be described through the lens of theology, as secular language falls short in capturing the evil uncovered.

Rogan detailed his reaction during a recent episode, stating, “My position on this completely shifted… This is clearly demonic.” He further referenced a particularly disturbing email from Epstein involving a young girl invoking Jesus in prayer amid her ordeal.

Malone, reflecting on his own background, added, “Growing up in the Central Coast of California, let’s say I veered [from Christianity]. But the experiences that we’ve encountered over the last half a dozen years, it’s hard to come up with a language to express what we’re observing in the world other than the language of theology.”

Rogan has repeated the concerns in other episodes recently.

These comments build on the flood of Epstein documents released by the Justice Department, which have peeled back layers of the sex-trafficking operation to reveal far darker elements.

As we previously reported, unredacted files include suspicious references to “beef jerky” and a restaurant called The Cannibal, fueling speculation about cannibalism among Epstein’s elite network.

Rep. Lauren Boebert highlighted these coded conversations, noting, “This seems that it wasn’t only the trafficking of young girls, as the narrative suggests, but there are code words that suggest Jeffrey Epstein and his associates could maybe even be engaging in some consumption. Is that human consumption? Are there code words?”

She further pointed out, “There’s a lot of talk of beef jerky. There’s a restaurant called The Cannibal, where the owner is listed in some of these documents.”

Boebert also emphasized the prevalence of torture themes: “I saw more emails about torture. These coded conversations still have a very clear topic — that torture was big. It was a big driver for them. And these were sick people doing very, very sick things.”

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna corroborated these findings, stating, “I looked directly at the emails that have been widely circulated about the ‘Age 11,’ and what I called the ‘Permission to Kill’ email.”

She explained, “These were emails sent by women to Epstein — many of whom were victims who were allegedly groomed to later be traffickers themselves.”

Luna singled out the term “‘Jerky’ — whatever that is,” calling it “a code word, and it’s weird.”

These latest reactions from Rogan and Malone align with earlier exposures of Epstein’s underground obsessions, as detailed in our report on tunnels beneath his Pedo Island.

Emails from 2012 to 2018 show Epstein micromanaging tunnel renovations, with instructions like “Thanks, i want the floor done in the wood tunnel” and confirmations of “Tunnel floor completed.”

A 2018 email described the tunnel housing “Woodwork shop, Paint shop, Landscaping equipment, Plus storage for timber and tropical shipments.”

Video footage from the file dump even shows inspections of these hidden structures, confirming long-rumored subterranean facilities potentially used for sinister activities.

The convergence of code words, torture references, and underground lairs suggests a network of elite predators engaging in acts that transcend mere trafficking, venturing into realms of outright evil.

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.

Copyright 2026 m o d e r n i t y

Share