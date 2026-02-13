This article originally appeared on m o d e r n i t y and was republished with permission.

The Epstein saga just got a whole lot darker, with Rep. Lauren Boebert exposing what she saw in the unredacted files—code words hinting at “consumption” and human meat trafficking that make the established narrative look tame by comparison.

Fellow Rep. Anna Paulina Luna backed up the alarm, pointing to emails with bizarre phrases like “Jerky” that scream hidden horrors among the elite pedophile network.

Boebert, one of the few lawmakers granted access after the Epstein Files Transparency Act passed, revealed details during a Newsmax interview with Rob Schmitt. She stressed that the files go way beyond trafficking young girls.

“This seems that it wasn’t only the trafficking of young girls, as the narrative suggests, but there are code words that suggest Jeffrey Epstein and his associates could maybe even be engaging in some consumption. Is that human consumption? Are there code words?” Boebert said.

She highlighted suspicious references scattered throughout the documents.

“There’s a lot of talk of beef jerky. There’s a restaurant called The Cannibal, where the owner is listed in some of these documents. Now, that isn’t a restaurant that is claiming to serve human meat by any means, but some of this just seems like there are a lot of conspiracies that make you wonder,” she added.

Boebert also delved into the grim underbelly of torture evident in the communications.

“I saw more emails about torture. These coded conversations still have a very clear topic — that torture was big. It was a big driver for them. And these were sick people doing very, very sick things,” she stated.

She called out the role of women in the operation, many tied to Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

“As you mentioned, there are many women who are involved in this. You have folks who were working directly for Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. And a lot of these women are the ones sending emails saying, “Here’s one, 10 years old, 11 years old, 9 years old.” It’s just very disturbing to see the women who are involved in this,” Boebert remarked.

Florida Rep. Anna Paulina Luna echoed these concerns on The Benny Show, scrutinizing specific emails.

“I looked directly at the emails that have been widely circulated about the ‘Age 11,’ and what I called the ‘Permission to Kill’ email,” Luna told host Benny Johnson.

She explained the origins of these messages.

“These were emails sent by women to Epstein — many of whom were victims who were allegedly groomed to later be traffickers themselves,” she said.

Luna zeroed in on one peculiar term.

“It’s a code word, and it’s weird,” she alleged, referring to the phrase “‘Jerky’ — whatever that is.”

Roger Avary is convinced.

These suggestions come amid a flood of Epstein documents released by the Justice Department under transparency laws, including millions of records tied to the sex-trafficking ring.

As Newsweek report, the files include emails about torture and “consumption.”the apparent code words and contextual clues have fueled demands for full accountability from the elite circles that protected Epstein for years.

This could also tie in to earlier exposures of Epstein’s obsession with literal underground lairs on Little Saint James, his notorious “Pedo Island.” As we detailed in our previous report, emails from 2012 to 2018 show him micromanaging tunnel renovations for storage, workshops, and possibly more sinister purposes.

Video footage from the file dump even captures inspections of these hidden structures, vindicating long-dismissed claims about subterranean horrors.

The clustering of terms like “beef jerky,” “The Cannibal” restaurant, torture emails, and tunnel systems paints a picture of depravity that goes way beyond sex trafficking.

