Vance Boelter, the 57-year-old suspect in a deadly political assassination spree, has penned a chilling letter to the FBI, claiming he was secretly trained by the U.S. military “off the books” and alleging that far-left Governor Tim Walz personally ordered him to assassinate Senator Amy Klobuchar to clear the way for Walz’s own Senate ambitions.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that Vance Boelter has pointed the finger at far-left Governor Tim Walz in a chilling handwritten “confession letter” addressed to FBI Director Kash Patel.

On Friday, Fox News host Jesse Watters broke the explosive allegation during his primetime show.

“Today, we’re finding out he wrote a letter to the FBI claiming he was trained by the U.S. military — off the books — and that Tim Walz asked him to kill Amy Klobuchar so he could take her Senate seat,” Watters said.

The Minnesota Star Tribune was the first outlet to report on the existence of the letter, citing two sources familiar with the investigation.

According to those sources, the disturbing one-and-a-half-page document was found inside a Buick that Boelter abandoned shortly after murdering Minnesota State Representative Melissa Hortman and her husband, and shooting Senator John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette.

The letter allegedly details Boelter’s claims that he was part of a covert military program and received instructions from Governor Walz to eliminate Klobuchar and other political figures in order to “clear the way” for Walz’s ascent to the U.S. Senate.

The letter also reportedly references Senator Tina Smith.

Minnesota Star Tribune reported:

The letter is the clearest evidence yet of Boelter’s mindset after the targeted violence against Minnesota politicians last week. It is incoherent, one and a half pages long, confusing and hard to read, according to two people familiar with the letter’s contents. It includes Boelter alleging he had been trained by the U.S. military off the books, and that Walz, who is not running for Senate, had asked him to kill Klobuchar and others. Asked to comment about the letter, Hennepin County Attorney spokesperson Daniel Borgertpoepping said the office cannot comment on an open investigation but “due to the seriousness of the allegations it contains, we will state only that we have seen no evidence that the allegations regarding Governor Walz are based in fact.” Walz’s spokesman, Teddy Tschann, said in a statement Friday afternoon that “this tragedy continues to be deeply disturbing for all Minnesotans.”



“Governor Walz is grateful to law enforcement who apprehended the shooter, and he’s grateful to the prosecutors who will ensure justice is swiftly served,” Tschann said. Klobuchar said in a statement Friday that, “Boelter is a very dangerous man and I am deeply grateful that law enforcement got him behind bars before he killed other people.”

