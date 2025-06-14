This article originally aired on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

The suspect in the rampage shootings of Minnesota Democrat State Sen. John Hoffman and State Rep. Melissa Hortman and their spouses was an appointee of Democrat Governor Tim Walz, according to reports.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced Saturday morning that state Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband did not survive the attack at their home, which took place after 2 a.m. on Saturday. State Sen. John Hoffman and his wife are alive after the attack at their home, but wounded.

The Democrat governor called the assassinations and attempts acts of “targeted political violence.”

On Saturday afternoon, The Blaze correspondent Julio Rosas reported, “I’m told by a police source in Minnesota the suspect in the shootings of MN state lawmakers is Vance Luther Boelter.” The identity of the suspect was confirmed by the New York Post and multiple other outlets.

Boelter, 57, was appointed by Walz in 2019 to serve on the Governor’s Workforce Development Board, but also leads an international security firm.

“It appears it is the same Boelter who was appointed to the Governor’s Workforce Development Board in 2019 by Gov. Tim Walz. He (was) appointed to the Governor’s Workforce Development Council in 2016 by then-Gov. Mark Dayton,” Rosas continued.

His wife also appears to have interned for Gov. Walz directly in 2010; however, The Gateway Pundit has not been able to confirm this relationship independently.

It has been reported that the suspect was dressed up as a police officer when he went to the lawmaker’s homes and shot the two couples. Boelter is the Director of Security Patrols at Praetoria Security, a security firm in the state.

The firm’s website features staff dressed in uniforms that closely resemble those of law enforcement.

A biography of Boelter on the Praetoria website states:

Dr. Vance Boelter has been involved with security situations in Eastern Europe, Africa, North America and the Middle East, including the West Bank, Southern Lebanon and the Gaza Strip. He brings a great security aspect forged by both many on the ground experiences combined with training by both private security firms and by people in the U.S. Military. He has worked for the largest U.S. oil refining company, the world’s largest food company based in Switzerland and the world’s largest convenience retailer based in Japan. Vance has focused all this experience to make sure Praetorian Guard Security Services covers the needs you have to keep your family and property safe.

Boelter’s LinkedIn also lists him as the CEO of Red Lion Group.

The police arrived at Hortman’s residence to check on them after the shooting at Hoffman’s home and encountered the suspect.

“At which time, Brooklyn Park police officers encountered an individual who immediately fired at them, and they exchanged gunfire and the individual was able to escape during that exchange of gunfire,” Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Superintendent Drew Evans said at a press conference Saturday.

The shooter’s car, which was left at the scene, was littered with fliers printed with “No Kings,” a direct nod to the unhinged protests planned against President Donald Trump’s administration. A manifesto was also located, containing a list of other politicians.

A manhunt for Boelter is currently underway.

The No Kings protests in the state have been cancelled.

