This article originally aired on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Cullen Linebarger

The alleged hit list from the individual who assassinated a Minnesota lawmaker and her husband was released early this morning, and it’s raising some serious questions.

As The Gateway Pundit’s Kristinn Taylor reported, two Minnesota Democratic–Farmer–Labor Party lawmakers and their spouses were shot in ‘targeted’ attacks at their homes early Saturday by a man dressed as a police officer.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced at a press briefing that Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, were killed in the shootings. State Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, were seriously wounded. Walz called the shootings “targeted” attacks.

57-year-old Vance Luther Boelter was later identified as the suspect in these attacks. As TGP’s Cassandra MacDonald notes, Boelter was a Tim Walz appointee and led an international security firm.

He was arrested late Sunday night.

The story now gets weird. Liz Collin of Alpha News announced that she had acquired Vance Boelter’s “hit list.” As she notes, more than 60 Democrat leaders appear on it, along with some abortion clinics.

She noted the original copy was distributed to law enforcement.

LOOK:

X users quickly noted a few glaring details upon perusing the list. First, Senator John Hoffman’s name is nowhere to be found on the “hit list.”

Second, former Minnesota senator Kari Dziedzic, who died from cancer in December, appears on the list. Why would Boelter target someone already dead?

Journalist Dustin Grage also noted several other oddities: the list contains the whip counts for the previous Minnesota state legislature, not the current one. Moreover, one person is listed twice, and former Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman is listed despite being out of office for over two years.

Is this the complete hit list, or is the country being fed a false narrative about what happened? Do not count on the corporate media to do any work to find out.

