STORY #1 - President Trump just shattered decades of silence on vaccines at an autism press conference that was supposed to be about Tylenol.

For the first time in living memory, a U.S. leader openly questioned the childhood vaccine schedule—linking it to autism and pointing to Amish communities, who don’t vaccinate and rarely see the condition.

Trump blasted the practice of pumping babies with multiple shots in a single visit, calling it a “disgrace.” He urged spreading childhood doses out, separating the MMR into individual vaccines, and delaying the hepatitis B vaccine until adolescence. He also pushed for removing aluminum and mercury, though Dr. Mary Talley Bowden noted that new mRNA platforms bypass those ingredients entirely.

We brought Dr. Bowden on to discuss this historic announcement. While she praised Trump for breaking the silence, she warned that without policy change, pediatricians will continue to follow the same schedule, which happens to be driven by financial incentives.

The real fight, she stressed, is ending vaccine mandates so parents can finally decide for themselves.

Will Trump’s words lead to action, or was this just another missed chance? Maria Zeee breaks it all down with Dr. Bowden.

STORY #2 - We got a second opinion on Trump and RFK Jr.’s historic autism announcement—and epidemiologist Nicholas Hulscher delivered a warning too big to ignore.

He says the Tylenol-autism debate is a distraction from the real culprit: vaccines. He’s compiling over 70 studies linking vaccines to autism, compared with just 26 for Tylenol—and not one of those accounts for vaccine exposure. Tylenol may weaken the body, Hulscher explains, but it’s the shots that cause the damage.

Trump and RFK Jr. broke new ground by raising vaccine risks, yet the FDA only cracked down on Tylenol. Vaccines, despite far stronger evidence, remain untouched. And the removal of aluminum and mercury may not be progress at all—Hulscher fears it’s just a cover for a bigger push toward mRNA platforms.

Even “treatments” like Leucovorin, he says, are just more drugs layered on top of the problem. The deeper issue is the bloated, untested vaccine schedule fueling autism at record rates.

Will leaders finally act—or will families still be left to suffer? Don’t miss Hulscher’s explosive warning.

STORY #3 - Parents say AI chatbots groomed their children and pushed them toward suicide—and now they’re suing.

The first wrongful-death lawsuit against OpenAI has been filed, exposing disturbing failures at the heart of the AI industry.

In a Senate hearing, Josh Hawley revealed internal policies that let chatbots engage kids in sexual conversations. He highlighted testimony from Matt Raine, whose 16-year-old son Adam confided past suicide attempts to ChatGPT—only to receive responses that deepened his despair.

The same day, Sam Altman issued a “we’ll do better” pledge. Hawley called it meaningless, warning that these companies won’t change until they’re dragged into court.

So here’s the question: will parents be left to gamble their kids’ lives on tech giants—or will lawmakers finally hold them accountable?

