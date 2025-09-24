The Vigilant Fox

Charlotte Ruse
Too bad they didn't announce the elimination of mandated childhood vaccines, or the removal of the non-indemity clause preventing the vaccine injured from suing pharmaceutical companies.

Trump, should've kept his comments "extremely brief" allowing RFK, Jr. and Jay Bhattacharya to do most of the talking. The topic is much too serious to be turned into a comedy skit. Which is exactly what happened the next day by

"big pharma loving liberals," who were popping numerous Tylenols on TikTok. 🤨

Barbara Charis
President Trump majored in Economics..He knows little about health and nutrition. I would not even want to be seen in McDonalds and he brags about eating their hamburgers. He is doing the best he can..and he did point out information that people should know..Albeit he added things , which were not good. The medical field is 300 years behind in information ,which should be known. It is using information that Dr. Edward Jenner promoted in the 1800s in England. It was not that successful, vaccines wiped out 90% of the town of Leicester in England, but they became a tradition. Doctors in the 1800s did not know the causes of disease were lack of sanitation and malnutrition. They used vaccines as a tool, because they had nothing else to use. Even today, the right information about health and nutrition is being suppressed, because the Medical Industry has become ultra powerful through selling its toxic products to naive trusting humans. The human body runs on a fuel called natural unprocessed pesticide-free food...put anything else into the human bloodstream and it will break down the engine and all its parts.

