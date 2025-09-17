This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Cullen Linebarger

A group under investigation by the FBI for having potential foreknowledge of Charlie Kirk’s assassination has a leader with some damning ties to both the federal government and the United Nations.

As The Gateway Pundit’s Cassandra MacDonald previously reported, The investigation into the assassination of Kirk has expanded to scrutinize pro-trans online communities to figure out if they helped him with the shooting — or at least heard it was going to happen.

One of the groups is a Marxist paramilitary organization called Armed Queers of Salt Lake City, which took down its Instagram after Kirk was killed.

In a video that has since been scrubbed, the leaders of the Armed Queers of Salt Lake City brag about a trip to communist Cuba in May of 2025, where they trained with militant Marxists to stage a “revolution in America” when they returned home. The leaders they met with boasted about being labeled “terrorists” by the United States.

The group has openly coordinated with the Cuban government in various venues and events.

Now, Data Republican has uncovered some interesting ties between the Armed Queers of Salt Lake City’s primary leader, Ermiya Fanaeian, and various government entities.

Data Republican exposed that Fanaeian is an Iranian immigrant and self-identified communist who has been honored by the US State Department, United Nations, and her ties to State Department–affiliated NGO Utah Global Diplomacy.

For example, Utah Global Diplomacy recognized Fanaeian as a recipient of the “7 for 17” Award for advancing the UN’s 17 Goals. Per the 990 form with Utah Global Diplomacy (EIN 876128308), Utah Global Diplomacy partners with the US State Department to cultivate emerging leaders and diplomacy initiatives.

This means she was selected to help shape U.S. Foreign relations!

Almost all of the money Utah Global Diplomacy receives comes from the government, meaning you have been funding her activities.

Perhaps fearing political blowback, Utah Global Diplomacy scrubbed all mentions of Fanaeian on its website.

Fanaeian was also a speaker at a UN event focused on LGBTQ+ nonprofits.

Even more disturbingly, Fanaeian was honored as a Young Diplomat of Utah.

Data Republican is careful to note that there is no evidence the State Department was involved in the Kirk assassination but this evidence does prove Fanaeian was being groomed to potentially assume a prominent spot within the department.

With this disturbing information now revealed, one can only wonder how many Fanaeian’s are burrowed within the Deep State.

