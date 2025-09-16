This article originally appeared on m o d e r n i t y and was republished with permission.

Andy Ngo, a journalist with years of frontline experience covering political violence, has issued a stark warning about a pervasive “death cult” within the American left that has infiltrated mainstream institutions.

In a recent interview, Ngo highlighted the “blood lust” evident in responses to a high-profile assassination, pointing to coordinated support from politicians, NGOs, elected Democrats, and journalists who propagate lies about the incident.

Key highlights from Ngo’s statement:

Mainstream Infiltration: What was once fringe extremism is now a “cancer” in the broader left, backed by data and recent events.

Linked Vandalism: A mural honoring Charlie Kirk in Pensacola, Florida, was defaced overnight with Antifa propaganda mirroring engravings on rifle cartridges from the attack.

Supporting Apparatus: Black Bloc militants are enabled by a network including nonprofit groups and media outlets falsely labeling the gunman as a “far-right Christian nationalist” inspired by MAGA.

Call to Awareness: Ngo urges the public to recognize this mindset as a worship of death targeting opponents.

Ngo told Watters, “I hope that it’s been eye-opening for the public to see the blood lust that exists, not just on fringe-left, obviously, but also in the mainstream left in the aftermath of this assassination.”

“It is a cancer that exists on the left and it’s mainstream, and there’s some data the back that up,” he continued, adding “Just overnight a mural for Charlie Kirk in Pensacola, Florida was vandalized with Antifa propaganda on it and some of the messages left on it were the exact messages from what was engraved on the rifle cartridges that were used in the attack.”

“So this is the mindset we’re dealing with,” Ngo urged, adding “I will call it a death cult. They worship death, they want their targets killed and they’ve been supported by huge a apparatus.”

“I’m not just talking about the Black Bloc militants on the streets acting as thugs, carrying out arson attacks and assaulting people, I’m talking about politicians who spread there propaganda and lies, NGOs, nonprofit groups, elected officials and many in the Democrat Party,” the journalist further asserted.

He continued, “And of course, many journalists. We’ve seen many, many disgusting lies spread in the last few days in liberal media suggesting somehow that this accused gunman was a ‘far-right Christian nationalist’ inspired by MAGA.”

Amid outrage over the vandalism, community members have begun restoring the mural, using Bible verses in response.

The defacement by leftist agitators is yet more evidence of escalating left-wing extremism and legacy media coverage has been almost non-existent.

