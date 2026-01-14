Happy Wednesday, readers. Another day in the news cycle. Another Top 10. I’m here with the Cliff Notes to break down what happened over the past 24 hours.

Starting at #10, legendary singer and songwriter John Mellencamp just joined Joe Rogan on his podcast.

While Mellencamp is known for his liberal views, he shared a surprising anecdote that makes me think he agrees with RFK Jr. about America’s toxic food supply.

Mellencamp’s story echoed what millions of Europeans notice when they eat our food for the first time — they get sick “just from eating.”

JOHN MELLENCAMP: “I had a friend come here from Europe who had not ever been to the United States and got sick — just from eating.”

JOE ROGAN: “Just eating our food?”

JOHN MELLENCAMP: “Yeah.”

The opposite also seems to be true. When Americans travel to Europe for extended periods of time, they somehow end up getting in great shape with ease.

Last year, billionaire entrepreneur Chamath Palihapitiya told Joe Rogan that whenever he travels to Italy, he gets in the “best shape” of his life while doing “less.”

“My muscle mass stays the same. My fat percentage goes down. I look healthier, and I feel really great.

“And all I do is I just eat what’s in front of me,” he said.

This phenomenon of Americans suddenly getting healthier when they leave the country led Rogan and Chamath to conclude “it has to be” the food supply dragging Americans down.

What most people don’t know is that the American food supply has been tainted with over 1,000 toxic ingredients that are banned across Europe.

This is why there are literally 11 ingredients in McDonald’s French fries in the United States when there are only 3 in the UK.

#9 - Oprah Winfrey makes social media users cringe after claiming “the obesity gene” is “what makes you overeat.”

OPRAH: “All these years, I thought I was overeating... because of me and my fault. Now I understand that if you carry the obesity gene... that is what makes you overeat.”

“You don’t overeat and become obese. Obesity causes you to overeat.”

In no time, social media users were quick to refute Oprah’s statements. One wrote:

“This is not true at all. These ultra-processed foods carry additives that don’t satiate. Eat butter, eggs, and meat, and you’ll get full. Watch.”

Dr. Syed Haider took issue with Oprah blaming “obesity genes.” He fired back:

“‘Obesity genes’ didn’t make your great grandparents obese.”

Dr. Haider is right. Two generations ago, most Americans were thin. Now, 74% of them are overweight. Genes don’t change that quickly. Oprah is spewing pure propaganda.

#8 - U.S. Secret Service agent assigned to VP JD Vance leaks sensitive security information to undercover reporter.



Escotto is a holdover from the Biden administration and stated that he voted for Joe Biden, while expressing opposition to ICE & the Trump administration’s immigration policies. “I hate that [ICE] sh*t.”



Tomas Escotto, a current U.S. Secret Service agent on Vice President JD Vance’s protective detail, was recorded on hidden camera providing an undercover journalist with sensitive security information, including protective formations, shift schedules, travel plans, & real-time locations.



The Secret Service agent detailed how the Vice President is physically surrounded, described multiple daily shift changes, & disclosed advance security procedures.



In addition to past movements, the agent revealed future travel plans, sometimes days in advance. Escotto even sent images from Air Force Two while onboard with the Vice President.



Despite acknowledging that he signed paperwork prohibiting the disclosure of sensitive information, the Secret Service agent repeatedly shared details with someone he believed was a casual romantic interest.



While the safety of the Vice President and his family was always our top priority, what OMG uncovered raises serious questions about operational security, protocol compliance, and oversight within the U.S. Secret Service.



Our team coordinated with the U.S. Secret Service ahead of publication, redacted sensitive operational details at their request.



We were just informed Tomas Escotto has been placed on administrative leave with his clearance suspended and access to agency facilities and systems revoked.

Credit: James O’Keefe

#7 - RFK Jr. cracks up podcast host with an astonishing detail about Trump’s “incredible health.”

“@DrOz looked at his medical records and said he’s got the HIGHEST testosterone level that he’s ever seen for an individual over 70 years old. I know the President will be happy that I’ll repeat that.”

Credit: Katie Miller

#6 - Stephen A. Smith GOES TO BAT for Black conservatives, goes off on liberals for calling them “sellouts.”

“I am no black conservative, but I certainly understand why black conservatives get so HEATED when it comes to the issues of liberalism. Because they see how they get labeled for their ideological beliefs and how they get denigrated.”

“So the liberal can believe what the liberal wants to believe, and we can agree or disagree. But if a black conservative feels a certain way, they got to be a sellout to their community.”

“They can’t believe there’s a better strategy to the economy. They can’t believe there’s a better strategy to addressing border issues. They can’t believe there’s a better strategy for affordability. Oh no, it must be [sellout].”

“There ain’t a week that goes by that I don’t call Trump out or something from his administration. But we ignore that, don’t we? Because it doesn’t fit their narrative.”

#5 - Dan Bongino Reveals What Triggered Viral Post About Being “Shocked” to His “Core” at FBI

#4 - The ICE agent who shot Renee Good suffered internal bleeding because of the incident, according to CBS News.



According to two U.S. officials, Jonathan Ross suffered internal bleeding to the torso following the incident.



"The Department of Homeland Security confirmed Ross' injury, but has not yet responded to CBS News' requests for more information," CBS reported.

Credit: Collin Rugg

#3 - Sec. Marco Rubio freezes all foreign visa processing INDEFINITELY from 75 countries, including SOMALIA and Nigeria.

Also on the list are Yemen, Afghanistan, Iraq, Egypt, Iran, Russia, Thailand, and more, per Fox News.

Credit: Eric Daugherty

#2 - RFK Jr. shares the so-called “conspiracies” he believes in.

“I believe that glyphosate causes cancer.”

“I believe there’s no scientific evidence that masks prevent or inhibit the transmission of respiratory illnesses.”

“I don’t think the Covid vaccine prevented transmission.”

“I don’t think social distancing worked.”

“All of those things were once conspiracy theories when I first started talking about them and they’re now pretty much validated and acknowledged by all the power centers of our society.”

Credit: End Tribalism

#1 - Scott Adams’ X account shares an eye-watering “final message” to the world.

