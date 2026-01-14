The Vigilant Fox

The Vigilant Fox

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Society of Problem Solvers's avatar
The Society of Problem Solvers
2h

They are poisoning our food supply. This is why thousands of people can cure autoimmune, chronic mental disorders like depression and anxiety; and more by doing strict elimination diets like carnivore diet. We have written about this many times.

Reply
Share
TomL's avatar
TomL
2h

Compare US school kids and their lunches to other countries: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5Z8Q3Y4bwK0

Reply
Share
28 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Vigilant Fox · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture