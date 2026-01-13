The Vigilant Fox

The Vigilant Fox

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Occam's avatar
Occam
2h

I think all of us, if we understood the extent that we've been compromised by the very people elected to lead us, would be shocked to our core as well.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Vigilant Fox · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture