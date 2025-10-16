John Fetterman. Screenshot: NewsNation

Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman is once again making headlines as he delivered a heartfelt message from the stage of the Kennedy Center during a NewsNation town hall on Wednesday evening.

Fetterman’s words could not have come at a better time. Just over a month ago, the world watched in horror as Charlie Kirk was brutally murdered in broad daylight. Just a year earlier, then-presidential candidate Donald Trump had two assassination attempts on his life.

And so, as rising political tensions increasingly spill into violence, Fetterman did something few in Washington have even attempted — he tried to turn the temperature down.

Fetterman shared how he grew up in a family of Republican voters, giving him a unique perspective that prompted this much-needed message: “I know and I love people who voted for President Trump. They are NOT fascists, they’re NOT Nazis, they’re NOT trying to destroy the Constitution.”

“I REFUSE to call people Nazis or fascists. I would never compare anybody — anybody to Hitler,” Fetterman continued.

He then offered a plea for empathy over partisanship: “Like Charlie Kirk, all I could say is let people grieve — give people the space. I’m not going to use that terrible thing and that assassination to make my argument and try to put out my views.”

“It’s like, my God, he’s a father that had his neck blown out by a bullet. And now people have forgotten: President Trump was in my state — was shot in the head. Could you imagine where our nation would be if he were hit in the same way as Kirk? We really got to turn the temperature down,” Fetterman pleaded.

To close out his message, Fetterman reflected on how the parties are so divided that they can’t even agree to keep the government open, saying he “just can’t take it.”

Popular X account @mazemoore responded to Fetterman’s words, saying, “Good for him. And thank you. The only sane Democrat.”

Ellie A said: “God bless him for being willing to tell the truth. He’s spot on here.”

Paul A. Szypula reacted with pessimism: “Democrat lawmakers won’t listen to a word he says. They’re a lost cause.”

Moments later, Fetterman had another party-defying moment — exposing an uncomfortable truth about his own party’s role in the shutdown crisis.

“I would love to have a conversation about extending the tax credits for health care. Absolutely. But I would remind everybody, too, this was DESIGNED by the Democratic Party to expire at the end of the year. This is NOT something taken by the Republicans. They were designed to expire,” Fetterman said.

The senator was referring to the expiration of pandemic-era health care subsidies originally included in the 2021 American Rescue Plan. Many Democrats had blamed Republicans for the lapse, but Fetterman reminded them that the end date was written by their own hand.

Fetterman continues to prove he’s a rare kind of Democrat — one that, in his own words, puts country over party, and speaks uncomfortable truths.

