The Vigilant Fox

The Vigilant Fox

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Roman S Shapoval's avatar
Roman S Shapoval
2h

Rogan doesn't need a pimp.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Jeff Schreiber's avatar
Jeff Schreiber
2h

My oh my!! Thomas Massie being welcomed on CNN? Never thought I’d see this. Maybe their viewers will want to know more of what he has to say. Sometimes I wonder if the Trump-Massie spat is just a deprogramming technique to break the normies out of their spell.

Reply
Share
1 reply
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Vigilant Fox · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture