Joe Rogan appears in the latest tranche of the Epstein Files, and it may be the best possible mention anyone could hope for.

On Episode #2451 of The Joe Rogan Experience with Cheryl Hines, Rogan revealed more details about the now-viral email exchange between Epstein and a former guest on his show.

We’re covering that story and nine more today. Here are the day’s top headlines.

#10 - Joe Rogan says a simple Google search told him to STAY AWAY from Jeffrey Epstein.

I’m in the [Epstein] files for not going. One of my guests was trying to get me to meet him. I was like, ‘B*tch, are you high?!’”

It all started in 2017, when Epstein asked Lawrence Krauss to introduce him to Rogan because he thought he was “funny.”

Krauss responded not as a friend, but more like someone tasked with fetching Rogan for Epstein:

“I will reach out to Rogan. I think I have his email, or at least his producer’s email. He lives and works in L.A.,” he said to Epstein.

But it didn’t go as planned. Rogan rejected the invitation and told Krauss, “B*tch, are you high?!” after he Googled Epstein.

This prompted Krauss to send this apology email to Epstein, which is found in the latest tranche of files:

“Sorry about Rogan so far. He seems MORE TIMID than I would have thought.”

#9 - Stephen A. Smith concedes President Trump has a “VALID POINT” calling out Bad Bunny’s all-Spanish halftime show.

“There’s millions upon millions of Americans that would have wanted to hear something in English other than Lady Gaga. That is true.”

“And me, personally… it also would have been nice if some of the songs were in English.”

“The president is speaking on behalf… of tens of millions of Americans who are like, ‘I didn’t understand a word he was saying because I don’t know Spanish.’ That is a valid point.”

#8 - Piers Morgan SNAPS and cuts off guest’s microphone after she makes “defamatory” Epstein claims.

“Just cut her off.”

Lady Victoria Hervey claimed that Al Gore’s and Harvey Weinstein’s former attorney, David Boies, paid off two teenage girls, ages 13 and 14, who were allegedly lured to Epstein’s hotel by Virginia Giuffre.

According to Hervey, the girls were told to lie and say they were 18 years old, signed NDAs, and were paid off by Boies to keep them quiet.

She added that the “floodgates will open” about this when David Boies dies.

That’s when Morgan snapped:

“You know what? David Boies might well sue you over what you’ve just said… with the greatest respect, I think you talk utter shit,” Morgan rebuked.

“You don’t give a damn about these girls. You don’t give a damn about these victims. You think it’s fine to smear all of them.”

Hervey tried to push back, but Morgan told the producers to “cut her off.”

“I’m not letting you smear these victims anymore. I’m just not going to let you do it,” Morgan said.

Hervey has a history of controversial statements, including calling anyone not named in the Epstein Files a “loser.”

#7 - Bill Maher reveals Jimmy Kimmel is “very mad” at him and may “never talk” to him again because of politics.

“Jimmy Kimmel, he’s very mad at me… I don’t think I did anything wrong.”

“This is the difference between the right and the left. It bugs me so much. My tribe is supposed to be the left, but these are the people who just can’t talk to you unless you’re exactly there. Whereas the Republicans, they always f-cking come to my show.”

“And Jimmy, I’m sorry… I’m not like you [other late-night guys]. I’m not. You could all exchange your monologues, all of you, and no one would know the difference in tone.”

“I don’t just buy into the left-wing bullsh-t. And I never stop making fun of the right-wing bullsh-t at all. And if that’s not good enough for you, then I think you’re the a—hole.”

#6 - Lutnick Admits Epstein Island Visit in Senate Hearing as Betting Odds on His Exit Surge

#5 - Epstein Bought 330 Gallons of Sulfuric Acid on SAME DAY the FBI Launched Sex Trafficking Probe in 2018

#4 - Joe Rogan gets blown away as he discovers what triggered the very first Jeffrey Epstein investigation.

“This is crazy.”

“Holy sh*t.”

Here’s what happened:

In early 2005, two girls at Royal Palm Beach High School got into a fight. One of the girls repeatedly called the other a “pr-stitute” or “h—ker.”

After the fight, school administrators and parents investigated, searched one of the girls’ purses, and found $300 in cash.

The female student initially claimed the money came from working at a fast-food restaurant. But it was later revealed she had been paid for massages by a wealthy man, later identified as Jeffrey Epstein.

That revelation prompted a police investigation in March of 2005, when the stepmother of one of the girls reported the m-lestation to the Palm Beach police.

The case ultimately resulted in Jeffrey Epstein’s first arrest in 2006.

Royal Palm Beach High was identified as a focal point for recruitment where, according to investigators, at least FIFTEEN STUDENTS were lured into Epstein’s Palm Beach home.

“Holy sh*t,” Rogan reacted. “Imagine if those girls didn’t get in that fight.”

“It’s dark.”

#3 - Jimmy Kimmel concedes liberals are pretending to be Bad Bunny fans simply to oppose Trump.

Rare win. You don’t see Jimmy tell the truth very often.

“This week, almost every liberal I know suddenly really into Bad Bunny—people I’ve never heard say the words Bad or Bunny in their lives.”

“Did I know any of the songs Bad Bunny was singing? Absolutely not. Never heard even one second of one.”

#2 - Bill Maher gets angry as he finally admits how he was FORCED to take the COVID jab to keep his show.

ADAM CAROLLA: “Imagine if you had to conform.”

MAHER: “I did! I had to conform. I didn’t want the vaccine at all… But I had to have it. I couldn’t have continued my life. They wouldn’t have let me do the show, and I had to do it here [in studio]. I did it in this room!”

Maher then took a direct jab at Fauci for pushing COVID shots on people who clearly didn’t need them:

“14 and 94 are different. And if you don’t see that, you are not ‘The Science,’ people.”

#1 - Rep. Thomas Massie just saw the unredacted Epstein Files, and he says there are redactions ON TOP of redactions.

“Sometimes you lift off the BLACK ink, and there’s WHITE ink redacting files.”

Massie says those white redactions are in witness forms, which contain the “names of people who are implicated in crimes by the witnesses and the victims.”

Because of the white ink, “We can’t see those.”

Share

I NEED YOUR SUPPORT!

This top 10 list takes a high level of skill, research, and effort to put together each day.

If you want this format to continue, reader support is what makes that possible.

I need about 100 new paid subscribers over the next month to keep this daily roundup going.

Join the 1% who keep this news free for everyone else.