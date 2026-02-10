This article originally appeared on m o d e r n i t y and was republished with permission.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick acknowledged visiting Jeffrey Epstein’s private island for lunch in 2012 during a Senate hearing, confirming details from recently released Justice Department documents amid scrutiny of his associations with the convicted sex offender.

The admission came as betting markets reflected growing speculation on his potential departure from the Trump administration, with odds reaching 53% that he leaves before 2027.

The hearing, conducted by the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies, was primarily focused on broadband funding. However, Democrats, led by Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), pressed Lutnick on his Epstein connections following the DOJ’s release of over three million files on January 30, as part of the Epstein Files Transparency Act signed by President Trump in November 2025.

Lutnick confirmed a post-conviction meeting with Epstein, who had been convicted in 2008 of soliciting a minor for prostitution. Lutnick has not been accused of any wrongdoing but faced questions about transparency regarding his interactions.

Lutnick stated “I met Jeffrey Epstein when I moved to a house next door to him in New York. And I met him then. Over the next 14 years, I met him 2 other times that I can recall. Two times. And that is none for 6 years.”

“So six years later, I met him. And then a year and a half after that, I met him. And never again,” he claimed.

He noted sparse communications: “Probably the total, and you’ve seen all of these documents, of these millions and millions of documents, there may be 10 emails connecting me with him. Probably about 10 emails connecting me with him over a 14-year period. I did not have any relationship with him.”

“I barely had anything to do with that person,” Lutnick added.

On the 2012 island visit, Lutnick explained: “I did have lunch with him as I was on a boat going across on a family vacation. My wife was with me, as were my four children and nannies.”

“I had another couple. They were there as well with their children. And we had lunch on the island. That is true for an hour. And we left with all of my children, with my nannies and my wife, all together. We were not apart. To suggest there was anything untoward about that in 2012, I don’t recall why we did it, but we did.”

Lutnick stated: “I have nothing to hide, absolutely nothing.”

The revelation appeared to contradict earlier statements. In a New York Post interview from last year when Lutnick claimed he cut off contact with Epstein in 2005.

Following the hearing, Polymarket posted on X: “BREAKING: Secretary Lutnick projected to leave Trump admin, after Epstein Island revelation contradicting his previous testimony.”

The platform’s market on “Who will leave Trump Administration before 2027?” showed Lutnick at 53%, up 36%, with Kash Patel leading at 55%. The market had $254,726 in volume as of December 31, 2026 resolution date.

This scrutiny highlights broader issues in the Epstein files, where some figures face intense examination while others appear shielded. As detailed in our prior report, venture capitalist David Sacks criticized The New York Times for minimizing LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman’s extensive ties, mentioned 2,600 times in the documents.

Hoffman maintained a multiyear relationship with Epstein, describing them as “very good friends,” and visited the island, New York townhouse, and New Mexico ranch. Interactions continued post-2008, including introductions to tech leaders like Mark Zuckerberg, Peter Thiel, and Elon Musk.

Investigative journalist Nick Bryant, emphasized protections for key perpetrators: “I heard some horrific stuff, but I could never quite prove what I was hearing. Now it’s in our face.”

He noted redactions alarming victims: “I talked to a victim yesterday… she was frightened and appalled.”

Bryant criticized the government’s approach: “We didn’t know how negligent and nefarious it was until this last email tranche dropped.”

He added that “three million more documents are still being withheld—in clear violation of the law.”

“Given the unremitting darkness in these files, one can only imagine what’s in those,” Bryant warned.

In a related development, Rep. Ro Khanna addressed the Epstein files during a congressional session, stating: “There were six wealthy, powerful men that the DOJ hid for no apparent reason…Why did it take Thomas Massie and I…going to the Justice Department to get these six men’s identities to become public?”

The withholdings defy the Transparency Act’s mandate for full disclosure. As House Oversight Chairman James Comer seeks questioning of Bill Gates and depositions for Hillary Clinton proceed, the releases continue to expose uneven accountability among elites.

With public distrust mounting, the Epstein saga underscores institutional failures in pursuing full transparency.

