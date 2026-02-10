This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Paul Serran

The millions of ‘Epstein Files’ documents released by the DOJ are revealing damaging information about powerful people all over the world, and also shedding light on the most disturbing aspects of the Epstein trafficking ring lore.

For years, it was rumored that young women and children were murdered by elite figures in his ‘Pedophile Island’ and his New Mexico ‘Zorro Ranch’.

And while this remains in the realm of wildest speculation, new documents within the Epstein files show that ‘330 gallons of sulfuric acid were purchased for the pedophile’s island on the day the FBI opened its investigation into the billionaire’s trafficking charges’.

Daily Mail reported:

“According to a receipt and several email exchanges buried within the millions of files that were released on January 30, Epstein had six 55-gallon drums of the chemical delivered to Little St. James (LSJ) – his private island. The sulfuric acid was purchased for £4,373 on June 12, 2018, coinciding with the date the FBI opened a federal investigation into Epstein’s trafficking activities.” “The revelation about the sulfuric acid sparked wild speculation on social media as to what Epstein needed it for, including to ‘destroy evidence or even human remains’ – despite there being no evidence of criminal use. […] But further emails in the documents, dating back to 2013, suggest Epstein used sulfuric acid on the private island to purify water.”

The fact that the order was made on the SAME day as the FBI investigation was launched is hard to overlook, as much as the ‘Coincidence Theorists’ insist we do so.



