This article originally appeared on m o d e r n i t y and was republished with permission.

Guest post by @ModernityNews

As it is often said, “we need new Conspiracy Theories, because the old ones have all come true”.

The establishment media mouthpieces said the Jeffrey Epstein sex-trafficking ring didn’t exist – now we know it did. They said elite figures did not party with underage girls on the Pedophile Island – but they did. They said Epstein didn’t have high-placed connections in banks, governments and royal families: he did.

They said the creepy golden-domed temple in one corner of Little Saint James Island was ‘a gym’. Now we know it was indeed a temple. And they said it was nothing but ludicrous conjecture that there were tunnels in the island – but Epstein himself was adamant there were.

Recent Justice Department releases under transparency laws have dumped millions of records online, including documents, videos, and images tied to Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. Among them, emails to staff expose Epstein’s obsession with a tunnel system beneath his Caribbean lair, as he repeatedly asked for updates on renovations.

As the Daily Mail reports, Dozens of messages detail his involvement. In 2012, Epstein instructed: “Thanks, i want the floor done in the wood tunnel”. By April 2015, an aide confirmed: “Tunnel floor completed”.

These exchanges paint a picture of extensive underground spaces. A 2018 email outlined: “Confirming the tunnel now houses Woodwork shop, Paint shop, Landscaping equipment, Plus storage for timber and tropical shipments”.

Even Hollywood publicist Peggy Siegal referenced the setup in 2018, asking: “Staff still sleeping in the tunnels?”

While some messages suggest storage purposes, one architecture firm admitted it was contracted to build a subterranean screening room, though it claims to have cut ties without completing it.

There is even footage of the tunnels in a video from the Epstein file drop at the Justice Department website here.

The video is over two hours long and appears to show the island in the beginning before two men inspect the underground tunnels. No further details have been released about the video at this time.

