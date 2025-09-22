The Vigilant Fox

The Vigilant Fox

Read in the Substack app
Open app

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ndw's avatar
ndw
1h

https://sites.google.com/view/8656y6/home

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Occam's avatar
Occam
1h

Not bad for a ratings play by the network. Imagine the viewing audience Tuesday.

Won't be me. Fuck that sanctimonious prick.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The Vigilant Fox
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture