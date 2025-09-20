Bill Maher broke his silence on the Jimmy Kimmel controversy during the latest episode of Real Time this Friday.

Maher called Kimmel a friend and said he hopes he gets his show back, but he also couldn’t ignore what he saw as a glaring flaw in the comments that landed Kimmel in hot water.

Kimmel had said on Monday that the MAGA crowd was desperately trying to score “political points” from Charlie Kirk’s death by “trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than ONE OF THEM.”

It was a claim that poured gasoline on the grief of Kirk’s supporters, essentially blaming them for his death.

“Jimmy, look,” Maher replied. “I don’t think what he said was exactly right… He said the MAGA crowd was trying to characterize the assassin as anything but one of them because the guy’s family was MAGA.”

Then came the punch line:

“As if a 22-year-old with a trans girlfriend never rebelled against their family,” Maher said, waving his arms in disbelief that Kimmel missed something so obvious.

Later in the show, Maher turned to Charlie Kirk’s own words on “hate speech,” reading them with a sense of awe and declaring that he fully agreed.

Maher argued that liberals were the first to make it a thought crime, and now Republicans need to stop going down the same path by trying to curb “hate speech,” too.

Kirk’s quote read: “Hate speech does not exist legally in America. There’s ugly speech, there’s gross speech, there’s evil speech, and all of it is protected by the First Amendment. Keep America free.”

The audience ended up loving this quote as much as Maher did.

Maher also took aim at MSNBC pundit Matthew Dowd, who had been fired after essentially blaming Kirk’s death on himself.

MATTHEW DOWD: “You can’t be saying these awful words and then not expect awful actions to take place.”

MAHER: “Yes, you can! I do not expect awful actions to take place. I think this is awful. When you open this window, like, ‘I didn’t like what he said, and what he said was vile, and this and that.’ Irrelevant! Irrelevant. We don’t shoot people in this country, and we don’t defend it, and we don’t mock their death.”

But the part of the week that seemed to bother Maher most was Hollywood’s radio silence about Kirk’s death at the Emmys, just four days after the assassination.

Maher called out the utter hypocrisy:

“Would it have killed someone to get up there, since they all want to talk about their politics… just to say we had a political assassination this week and that’s wrong? They would have been booed off the stage because he was on the wrong team. So you’re not even allowed to say that. Could you imagine if a left-wing person was assassinated that week? The whole show would have been about that.”

This diatribe prompted MSNBC’s Alex Wagner to audibly scoff.

But Maher urged her to admit what she knew deep down was true.

Maher’s commentary laid out a hard lesson Democrats should heed: celebrating death, blaming the victim, and ignoring a person’s existence just four days after a political assassination shows you care more about politics than human life.

It’s a chilling reality many Americans are waking up to, which is why social media is overflowing with posts from former liberals walking away from the Democratic Party.

They don’t want to be tied to something so “disgusting, truly.” And honestly, can you blame them?

