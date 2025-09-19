Jimmy Kimmel’s show has been pulled indefinitely after he claimed MAGA was exploiting Charlie Kirk’s death for “political points” in a desperate attempt to paint the suspected shooter as “anything other than one of them.”

KIMMEL: “We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than ONE OF THEM. And doing everything they can to score political points from it.”

Kimmel’s remarks went viral in the worst way possible. Reports suggest ABC considered letting Kimmel address the controversy on air, but instead of preparing an apology, he planned to use Wednesday night’s show to double down on his comments.

Before the show even got a chance to film, Disney—a private company—pulled the plug on Kimmel.

This sent Democrats into a rage, suddenly branding this a “free speech” issue, even though they used the same private-company argument to defend Twitter bans during the COVID era.

Amid this so-called “free speech debate” comes a surprising twist. Left-leaning voices like Chris Cuomo and Stephen A. Smith recently broke ranks, challenging the defense of Kimmel’s remarks and, for once, speaking some real sense.

Thursday night, Cuomo told his audience on NewsNation: “You can like or not like Disney’s decision on Kimmel — but until I see proof of actual government coercion of their decision, this is about Disney making a business decision.”

“They had the right to make that choice. And we all know in this business that this is what you sign up for,” he continued, adding, “It is not a First Amendment issue until you have proof of government intervention.”

Fellow Disney host (via ESPN) Stephen A. Smith cut to the heart of the Kimmel controversy in just 12 short seconds. He asked: “Where was the joke?”

“Where was the joke? Because you’re a late-night host — and obviously that has a comedic attachment to it. Where was the joke? Obviously, [there] wasn’t anything funny about that.”

Kimmel is free to be as vile towards Republicans as he likes — but not if he intends to keep a broadcast license that carries an obligation to serve the interests of a “broad audience.”

His job is to be a comedian first, interview celebrities second, and act as a political activist last. He’s clearly lost sight of what his priorities should be.

As Bill O’Reilly recently observed, Kimmel has been “consumed by hatred.” That’s why he refuses to apologize — even if it costs him his show.

“Every human being who’s consumed by hatred goes down — every one,” O’Reilly remarked. “And that’s what happened to Jimmy Kimmel.”

