Israeli warplanes struck the headquarters of Iran’s state television network, IRIB, during a live news bulletin.

The broadcast was interrupted by a deafening explosion that sent smoke and debris billowing through the studio — forcing the anchor to abandon her desk mid-sentence and flee as the line went dead.

It comes after Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said that the “Iranian propaganda and incitement mouthpiece is on its way to disappearing.” The Iranian media said the explosion happened while a presenter was delivering a live on-air criticism of Israel. Moments later, she was seen leaving the broadcast, with footage of the incident widely circulated online. During the live broadcast, a reporter on Iranian state television remarked that the studio was filling with dust following “the sound of aggression against the homeland.” Moments later, an explosion struck, shattering the screen behind her as she rushed off camera. The channel then abruptly switched to prerecorded programming. Just an hour before the incident, Israel had issued a warning to evacuate the part of Tehran where the TV studios are based.

According to Israeli command, the strike came after the IDF gained full air superiority over Tehran by neutralizing Iran’s air defense systems. It’s part of Operation Rising Lion — launched June 13 — targeting Iran’s nuclear infrastructure, missile sites, military networks… and now, media hubs deemed complicit in war propaganda.

Global attention mounts. The U.S. has helped intercept Iranian missiles but stops short of direct involvement. European leaders, including Germany, back Israel’s right to defend itself.

