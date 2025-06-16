This article originally appeared on InfoWars and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Sean Miller

Beijing did not stop at immediately backing Tehran after the Israeli assault however, the Asian nation also pointed its finger at the United States, calling Washington an instigator in the conflict despite President Donald Trump's diplomatic meetings.

On Saturday China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi spoke on the phone with both Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Abbas Araghchi and Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar about Israel’s preemptive strike on Iranian nuclear targets Friday.

During the calls, the Chinese official made it clear which side Beijing is on in regard to the Israel/Iran conflict.

Wang told Araghchi that Beijing would back Tehran in “defending its legitimate rights and interests.”

Wang also told Sa’ar that Beijing opposed Israel’s actions of “attacking Iran with force.”

China’s U.N. Ambassador Fu Cong made a similar statement indicating Beijing’s partiality to Tehran following Israel’s Friday assault.

“China opposes the intensification of contradictions and the expansion of conflicts, and is deeply concerned about the consequences that may be brought about by Israel’s actions,” Fu was quoted as saying during a U.N. Security Council meeting regarding the situation on Friday.

Beijing did not stop at immediately backing Tehran however, the Asian nation also pointed its finger at the United States, calling Washington an instigator in the conflict despite the Trump administration’s multiple diplomatic meetings aimed at avoiding military conflict.

“As is customary, Chinese media narratives took their cues from the government’s official statements on the war that frame Israel as the aggressor, Iran as the victim, and the United States as the instigator operating behind the scenes,” China Global South Project said Monday.

