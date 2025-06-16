The Vigilant Fox

The Vigilant Fox

Read in the Substack app
Open app

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joseph Jenkins's avatar
Joseph Jenkins
2m

If Trump drags us into yet another war, his legacy will be one of a fool.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The Vigilant Fox
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture