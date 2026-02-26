This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Cristina Laila

Hillary Clinton’s lawyers abruptly halted the Epstein deposition on Thursday after a photo of Hillary was leaked to conservative podcast host Benny Johnson.

Bill and Hillary Clinton agreed to testify before the Oversight Committee after Chairman James Comer moved forward with holding them in criminal contempt of Congress.

Hillary is testifying at an office in Chappaqua, New York.

All hell broke loose after a photo of Hillary Clinton mid-testimony leaked to Benny Johnson.

“The first image of Hillary Clinton testifying under oath about Jeffery Epstein to the Republican Oversight Committee,” Benny Johnson said.

The photo was provided by Congresswoman Lauren Boebert.

Benny Johnson posted another photo of Hillary Clinton.

Clinton’s lawyers accused Rep. Boebert of violating the House rules by snapping a photo of Hillary and releasing it to the media.

The Daily Mail reported:

Chaos has erupted inside Hillary Clinton’s Epstein deposition after a Republican lawmaker took a photograph of her during the private session. Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert snapped a photo of Hillary Clinton and her attorneys as she addressed lawmakers about her relationship with Epstein. Boebert reportedly leaked the photo to MAGA influencer Benny Johnson. Clinton’s lawyers asked for the Epstein proceedings to halt after the photo began leaking on social media. It is highly prohibited for lawmakers or witnesses to take photographs inside a closed-door congressional testimony. ‘It’s against chamber rules that were read at the top of the meeting. so the hearing has been paused briefly while they figure out where the photo came from and why, possibly members of congress are violating house rules. so we’ll keep you updated. we just wanted to share what’s happening inside,’ Clinton told the Daily Mail.

Benny Johnson argued that Hillary Clinton’s deposition is being filmed and will eventually be released.

