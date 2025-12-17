This article originally appeared on m o d e r n i t y and was republished with permission.

Guest post by @ModernityNews

The FBI arrested a fifth suspect in a New Year’s Eve mass bombing plot tied to the communist “decolonization” outfit known as the Turtle Island Liberation Front. This time, it’s an ex-Marine and former cop who ditched sanity for Trantifa extremism, underscoring how transgender ideology keeps fueling these deranged attacks on law enforcement and freedom.

The arrests spotlight a festering movement: violent leftists entangled with gender confusion, plotting to slaughter ICE agents and blow up key sites.

As we highlighted, Federal authorities swooped in last week, nabbing four Southern California militants from the Turtle Island Liberation Front while they allegedly headed to the desert to test homemade explosives.

The group, a far-left antifa-style cell obsessed with pro-Palestinian and anti-government rants, aimed to unleash coordinated IED attacks on five Los Angeles spots during New Year’s Eve celebrations. Their propaganda screams for violence, echoing the same unhinged calls that have sparked bloodshed before.

Among the initial arrests: Audrey Illeene Carroll, 30, who goes by the alias “Sky Miin.” Carroll, a black bloc regular, hinted at the plot months ago in online chats with a DSA activist, boasting that moves against ICE would hit the news. The individual’s own mother scrambled online for help finding her, clueless that the feds had already cuffed her daughter.

Ngo added details on Carroll’s antics: “In June, Carroll interacted with DSA activist Christopher E. Winston @OGBlackRedGuard and suggested that what she was planning against @ICEgov would be on the news. In February, she admitted going to direct actions in black bloc—Antifa’s preferred uniform.”

#ad: Did you know that missing key vitamins and minerals can trigger hunger cravings—making you eat more and gain weight?

One secret to maintaining a healthy weight is giving your body what it truly needs, not feeding constant cravings.

That’s where Global Healing’s Multivitamin & Mineral formula comes in.

With over 30 essential nutrients and a potent antioxidant blend, this certified-organic supplement helps fill nutritional gaps, supports metabolism, and promotes lasting energy.

Experience the difference that complete, pure nutrition can make. Fuel your body right with Global Healing’s Multivitamin & Mineral.

Elevate Your Health Today

DISCLOSURE: This post contains affiliate links. If you make a purchase through Global Healing, we may earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.

The other LA suspects include Zachary Aaron Page, a 32-year-old trans-identified individual; Tina Lai, 41; and Dante Gaffield, 24. They were caught red-handed en route to bomb-testing grounds, their plans to target ICE locations laid bare.

But the plot thickened with the fifth arrest in Louisiana. Ngo broke the exclusive: “I can exclusively report that the fifth unnamed arrested suspect in the Turtle Island Liberation Front New Year’s Eve mass bombing terror plot is Trantifa militant Micah James Legnon.

Legnon, now on federal hold in Lafayette, identifies as female and floods social media with rants urging the murder of anyone branded a “fascist.” Ngo noted, “Legnon is a trans activist and identifies as a female. His social media is filled with posts calling for the m—rder of people he labels as ‘fascists.’”

Shockingly, this militant is an ex-Marine and former cop—proof that even those sworn to protect can spiral into leftist terror after embracing transgender ideology. It’s no isolated incident; it’s part of a pattern where transgender ideology intersects with violent extremism.

These radicals blend antifa tactics with gender extremism, resulting in deadly outbursts that the legacy media loves to downplay.

Tyler Robinson, the man who allegedly assassination Charlie Kirk, lived with a transgender partner, adding yet another layer to the web of radical ties.

Thomas Matthew Crooks was also into ‘furries’ and identified as they/them.

Flash back to the Nashville Covenant School massacre, where the trans shooter’s leaked manifesto exposed a hatred for “white privilege” and Christians.

Then there was the Iowa school shooting, where sick activists protested outside a Catholic school defending the trans perpetrator.

As Greg Gutfeld succinctly pointed out, Democrats have enabled this “hysteria of horror”.

The media plays directly into their hands.

The list of perps goes on and on…

Thanks to President Trump’s Executive order overhaul, the FBI is finally targeting real domestic terrorists instead of spying on parents at school boards. This latest plot’s disruption saved lives, but the threat lingers as long as leftist indoctrination pushes vulnerable people toward violence.

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.

Copyright 2025 m o d e r n i t y

Share