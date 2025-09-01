This article originally appeared on ZeroHedge and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Tyler Durden

At the start of the year, only eight days into President Trump's second term, the FBI's counterterrorism division held an unclassified briefing on an emerging domestic terrorism threat: "Nihilistic Accelerationism."

Some of the most recent examples of nihilism and accelerationist beliefs can be found alarmingly emanating from the political far-left. Violence, chaos, and destruction are recurring themes found in their online posts, propaganda, manifestos, and civil disobedience (also known as "civil terrorism").

Take, for example, the transgender mass shooter last week that carried out a horrific attack against Christians at Annunciation Catholic Church and School in Minneapolis, killing two children and injuring 17 others before taking his own life, wrote in a dark, troubling manifesto posted online that he was "tired of being trans."

A literal monster.

See the rainbow propaganda with an AK-style rifle?

Self-proclaimed investor and "CIA/NSA contractor/whistleblower" Tony Seruga wrote on X that the demonic transgender mass shooter had attended "at least five antifa protests" and "also appeared to have been present with several Zizians." Seruga made this claim using GPS data.

Seruga also claimed that the transgender mass shooter was also "100% trantifa," which opens up another rabbit hole that Andy Ngo, senior editor at The Post Millennial, has covered in-depth for quite some time about the disturbing rise of "trans militancy" across America.

Ngo's new report, titled "The Violent Ideology and Lies Fueling Trans Militancy," warns that the transgender mass shooter attack on Christians in Minneapolis last week "wasn't an isolated attack."

Here's more from the report:

On Aug. 28, I joined Rob Schmitt on Newsmax to discuss the Minneapolis trans mass shooting that left children dead during Mass inside the Annunciation Catholic Church. The attack didn't happen in a vacuum — it unfolded against the backdrop of increasingly militant and violent trans propaganda. This propaganda is blasted nonstop across social media, Reddit threads, internet forums, and radical leftist blogs. It encourages gender-confused individuals, many with mental health conditions, to grow grievances, collect every perceived wound, and convert that narcissism into violent rage.

#ad: Your diet isn’t perfect—and that’s okay.

Global Healing’s Organic Multivitamin is here to help you fill the gaps with over 30 essential vitamins and minerals your body needs to feel its best.

There are no coatings, no fillers—just clean, high-quality nutrients your body can actually use. It’s a simple, effective way to support your daily health and give your body the care it deserves.

Experience the difference you can actually feel. Use code VFOX at checkout for 10% off your order.

Nourish Your Body Today

DISCLOSURE: This is an affiliate link. I may earn a commission if you make a purchase here, at no additional cost to you.

At the same time, far-left and Antifa networks across the U.S. have been openly urging trans activists to stockpile firearms and undergo paramilitary training — with the explicit aim of killing so-called "transphobes" and "fascists."

They frame it as defense against a government and society-sponsored "trans genocide," but in reality, it's violent brainwashing, like what Robert "Robin" Westman admitted to in his manifesto.

More violence...

And again.

Ngo: "Why are we suddenly seeing a wave of trans-identified killers?"

What's the pattern here?

Copyright 2025 ZeroHedge

Share