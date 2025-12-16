This article originally appeared on m o d e r n i t y and was republished with permission.

In a stunning victory for law and order under President Trump’s administration, the FBI has dismantled a chilling terrorist scheme orchestrated by far-left militants hell-bent on unleashing chaos in Los Angeles on New Year’s Eve.

These anti-capitalist agitators, fueled by hatred for America and its institutions, planned to detonate improvised explosive devices (IEDs) at multiple sites, targeting businesses and even ICE agents. Thanks to Trump’s September 2025 executive order prioritizing the hunt for domestic terror groups like Antifa and their ilk, this nightmare was averted just in time.

The plot’s exposure underscores the festering threat from radical leftism blended with Islamist sympathies—a toxic mix that could have turned festive celebrations into scenes of mass carnage.

The foiled attack centered on the Turtle Island Liberation Front, a self-described anti-capitalist, anti-government outfit with pro-Palestine leanings. According to federal prosecutors, the group aimed to hit at least five logistics centers in Orange and Los Angeles counties, coordinating backpack IEDs to explode at midnight.

FBI Assistant Director Akil Davis revealed that the suspects were “members of a radical faction of the Turtle Island Liberation Front, a violent homegrown anti-government group.” The devices were being assembled in a remote desert location when agents swooped in on Friday, preventing what Attorney General Pam Bondi called a “massive and horrific terror plot.”

The four charged individuals—Audrey Illeene Carroll, 30; Zachary Aaron Page, 32; Dante Gaffield, 24; and Tina Lai, 41—all hail from the Los Angeles area. They face counts of conspiracy and possession of unregistered destructive devices, with more charges expected as evidence mounts.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli detailed how the plot stemmed from their involvement in the group’s “Order of Black Lotus” faction, which openly calls for uprising against capitalism.

Investigators uncovered a trove of anti-ICE and anti-fascist propaganda linked to the plotters, including signs screaming “DEATH TO ICE!” and “FREE PALESTINE,” alongside “death to America” rhetoric.

This unholy alliance of leftist anarchy and pro-Palestine extremism isn’t new, but it’s escalating under the radar in sanctuary cities like LA, where Democrat policies have long shielded such elements from scrutiny.

The organizers’ materials screamed of far-left vitriol, blending Islamist fervor with domestic radicalism.

This likely would not have been prevented without President Trump’s directive to refocus federal resources on left-wing threats. Essayli emphasized during a press conference that the investigation ramped up due to the EO, which mobilized the DOJ to target “far-left, pro-Palestine, anti-government and anti-capitalist” networks.

“This investigation was initiated in part due to the September 2025 executive order signed by President Trump, to root out left-wing domestic terror organizations such as Antifa and other radical groups like Turtle Island Liberation Front,” he stated.

It’s a far cry from the Biden era’s obsession with phantom “white supremacists” while ignoring the real dangers brewing in leftist echo chambers.

Adding a disturbing layer to this saga, one key suspect, Zachary Aaron Page, appears to be transgender, going by the moniker “Cthulu’s daughter” in radical circles. Photos and reports paint a picture of a deeply troubled individual entangled in the web of leftist ideology and personal chaos. This isn’t an isolated case—trans violence tied to extremism has reared its head before, yet mainstream media dodges the connection like it’s radioactive.

A fifth suspect, linked to the same network, was arrested in New Orleans for plotting a separate attack, per FBI Director Kash Patel. This web of radicalism stretches far, demanding relentless pursuit.

This bust is a testament to Trump’s vision: an FBI laser-focused on genuine threats, not political witch hunts. As radicals seethe from their cells, everyday Americans can ring in the new year safely, knowing the era of coddling left-wing terrorists is over.

