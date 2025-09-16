In the wake of Charlie Kirk’s murder, another major development has surfaced: two NATO nations now claim Russian drones crossed their airspace.

Martin Armstrong fears it’s a false flag to spark war and force global CBDCs onto the population.

And when it comes to Charlie Kirk’s murder, there is “no going back,” he warns.

Here’s what he believes is coming next.

Over the weekend, a major escalation towards World War 3 occurred—yet again. And understandably, a lot of people just weren’t paying attention to Europe and NATO this weekend… but we need to be.

Why? Because both Poland and Romania have accused Russia of entering their airspace with drones. And the United States has responded to these claims, vowing on Friday to defend “every inch of NATO territory.”

But there are many unanswered questions about this alleged attack. According to economist Martin Armstrong, the consensus is that it was a false flag designed to drum up support for a full fledged war with Russia.

Martin joins us to discuss.

Economist Martin Armstrong opened by blasting Western strategists for toppling regimes with no plan for what comes next. He drew a straight line from Iraq to today’s Russia policy, warning that the rhetoric has already crossed into dangerous territory.

When Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas says, “Russia’s too big and should be broken up,” Armstrong argued this isn’t about borders, it’s about destruction. Leaders act as if their adversary won’t respond, but anyone under existential threat will use every weapon available—just as a homeowner would reach for a gun if their house were stormed.

Maria piled on, mocking the weekend’s flimsy drone claims and pointing out what looked like duct tape holding it together, while highlighting the “new world order” language out of Brussels. Armstrong said the real driver isn’t security—it’s Europe’s economic collapse pushing escalation, dressed up in a packaged storyline obvious to anyone who is paying attention.

It set the tone for the episode: elites manufacturing consent for a wider conflict, and ignoring the consequences while the public grows more alert as the stakes rise.

Click here to watch the full interview.

“This is why Zelensky tried to assassinate him [Putin]. They want a hothead in there,” Armstrong explained.

From there, he moved into the psychology of war, saying Western governments rely on a tactic as old as conflict itself: “rally around the flag.” By creating the impression that citizens are under attack, leaders can drive them to line up behind escalation. He stressed this isn’t an outlier—it’s the standard playbook—and pointed to the recent drone incidents as the perfect example.

Armstrong then flipped the mainstream narrative on its head, insisting that “Putin is the most responsible person at the table” because he resists emotional retaliation. That restraint, he argued, is exactly why others want him replaced with a hothead who might trigger global conflict. When Maria asked if the weekend’s events were a false flag, he didn’t hesitate: “Yes.” He even described rumors of captured drones being repurposed to simulate attacks.

The segment drove home the stakes, tying information warfare directly to battlefield mobilization—and making clear that civilians are the true targets of these psychological operations. The chilling punch line hit with force: “That’s why they do these false flags… see, you’ve been attacked. Now you have to volunteer.”

Click here to watch the full interview.

The discussion then turned to Europe’s fragility—and how financial cracks are driving war fever.

Armstrong was blunt. Russia’s “75 trillion” in natural resource assets, he said, is a prize elites can’t resist. And the EU was never built to function as one bloc—traders still think in terms of France or Germany, not “Europe”—and that weakness is now showing.

Then came the bombshell. Maria cited a leaked French health ministry letter ordering hospitals to prepare for “a major conflict by March of 2026,” with plans to convert bus depots and treat tens of thousands of soldiers. Armstrong confirmed it, adding, “France has been one of the primary movers on this because they’re the most in economic trouble.”

And it doesn’t stop with France. “I’ve gotten the same information that has come out from sources in Germany,” he said. “The same thing. Instructing hospitals to be prepared.”

Armstrong’s conclusion was stark: “Look, there’s no question that we’re going to war. They need it. The choice is, if they do not, then you’re going to have an economic collapse of the EU.” That collapse, he warned, would gut pensions and expose the union’s failure to consolidate debt.

The exchange drove the point home: Europe’s economic fragility isn’t a backdrop—it’s the fuse, and it’s already been lit.

Click here to watch the full interview.

The conversation shifted to the financial future, and Armstrong didn’t hold back.

“Pay attention to the move to digital CBDC in Europe,” he warned. History shows that when war breaks out, capital flees—and elites know it. He pointed back to World War I, when European governments shut down their stock markets so no one could sell. Now, he said, Europe is racing toward central bank digital currencies, aiming for “by October,” though “January, May” might be more realistic.

Then came the kicker: “They will cancel all the currency. And this is what Americans don’t understand. Part of the reason the dollar is the reserve currency—we’ve never canceled our currency.” Europe has done it before, he noted, as have Canada and Switzerland. Spain already blocks citizens from withdrawing more than €3,000 in cash without government permission.

Armstrong laid it out bluntly: old notes canceled, Bitcoin outlawed, capital trapped. “You can’t take your money out of Europe. That’s going to be the breaking point,” he said. Every step—restricting cash, outlawing alternatives, even curbing free speech—is about control.

And his warning was stark: once CBDCs arrive, the breaking point won’t be far behind.

Click here to watch the full interview.

Maria closed by raising one of the darkest topics of the interview—the reaction to Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

Some people openly celebrated the murder, prompting her to ask whether America is sliding into something irreversible. Armstrong said his models had already projected civil unrest from 2022 onward, tied to an economic decline that won’t bottom until 2028. The assassination, he warned, “was a huge catalyst.”

He argued that media polarization poured gasoline on the fire and pointed to the Weimar Republic as a cautionary tale, where corruption and ethnic division paved the way for extremism. “Once you divide a nation ethnically,” he said, “there’s no going back.” Then came his most sobering forecast yet: “our computer says all these forms of government, republics, they’re going to collapse by 2032.”

Armstrong framed it as part of a larger historic cycle. Monarchies collapsed centuries ago, and now republics are approaching the same fate. The takeaway was grim but clarifying: this isn’t about one man’s death. It’s about the systemic unraveling of civility, trust, and governance—accelerated by leaders and media who weaponize division.

His conclusion was chilling, a final reminder of where unchecked corruption and division ultimately lead: collapse by 2032.

Click here to watch the full interview.

Thanks for tuning in. Follow us (@Zeee_Media and @VigilantFox) for stories that matter—stories the media doesn’t want you to see.

We’ll be back with another show tomorrow. See you then.

Watch the full episode below:

