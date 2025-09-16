The Vigilant Fox

Leskunque Lepew
The Transnational gangsters are desperately trying to forment war in Europe and Civil War in the US so they can continue their global takeover.

djean111
Evidently Europe believed they could just colonize Russia and take its resources in the way they robbed India and Africa in the past. Those days are gone, but looks like Europe has spent its money chasing what they thought was a sure bet, and now they are desperate.

Who is Kallas to decide what should happen to a sovereign country? Just because European countries are now vassals to the EU does not mean Russia will do the same. That leaked plan to divide Russia into five sections, with the governors already named - idiotic madness. And greed.

