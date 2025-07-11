#10 - Former US Representative George Santos says Members of Congress were caught having sex with staffers in the basement of government buildings.

“No way!” Tucker Carlson said in disbelief.

People in the know call this area “the cages,” slang for the storage units in the basements of House office buildings.

At first, Santos thought the problem only involved non-representatives, so he pitched the idea of installing cameras down there to deter people from engaging in sex.

But to his shock, Wisconsin Rep. Brian Steil (R) told him they didn’t have time to focus on “baseless rumors.”

“Then I learn that former members were caught having séx with staffers down in the cages,” Santos told Carlson.

“And that’s why cameras will never go up.”

Santos added that some US representatives will lure reporters to their offices by promising a “scoop,” only to use it as an opportunity to make a move on them.

“We’re supposed to be boring!” Santos said, reflecting on the scandals.

“Sex was never in the job description.”

#9 - CNN’s Kaitlan Collins tries to get a cloud seeding CEO to say weather modification is a conspiracy theory.

Instead, he confirms that, YES, you can actually modify the weather.

COLLINS: “When you are accused of engineering the weather and weather modification, what would you say to that?”

RAINMAKER CEO: “I think that this is a very consequential technology. Not just anybody should be allowed to MODIFY the weather. There should be oversight and transparency.”

#8 - New forensic analysis reveals that the FBI’s so-called “raw” Jeffrey Epstein prison footage was likely altered.

Metadata shows the video wasn’t a straight pull from the prison surveillance system—it was edited, possibly using Adobe Premiere Pro.

Experts say it was pieced together from at least two separate clips, saved and exported multiple times before being uploaded to the DOJ’s website.

Credit: @ShadowofEzra

#7 - MSNBC guest demands 95 PERCENT vaccination rate to keep Americans “safe” from the “deadly measles.”

MSNBC: Why is measles back?

Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel: “The short answer is NO vaccinations in LOTS of places… We need a vaccination rate of 95 plus percent of the population.”

#6 - Bill O’Reilly blames Trump, not Pam Bondi, for the Epstein Files cover-up.

NEWSMAX: “Where are you on Pam Bondi resigning?"

BILL O’REILLY: "No, I’m not going to condemn Pam Bondi because she takes orders from the White House. She doesn’t make unilateral decisions. She does what she’s told to do. That’s the way President Trump runs the administration.

“None of the Cabinet heads make independent decisions. They all come out of the West Wing in the White House—all of them. So, you could sacrifice her. But it is a bad look for Donald Trump. You can’t justify not being more upfront about a case that’s captured the attention of millions of Americans.”

#5 - ICE just busts an illegal alien pedophile ring in Minneapolis, proving the government can hunt down child predators—if it wants to.

ICE agents arrested multiple illegals with horrifying child sexual assault convictions, exposing the true cost of sanctuary policies that let these monsters roam free.

Under Governor Tim Walz’s leadership, they operated with “impunity,” terrorizing American children while he smeared ICE as the Gestapo instead of thanking them.

The government has the power to stop child predators, but often chooses NOT TO.

#4 - Bongino Took Day Off After Clash with Bondi Over Epstein Files

#3 - Andrew Schulz says Trump is doing the “exact opposite” of everything he voted for.

“I want him to stop the wars, he's funding them. I want him to shrink spending, he's increasing it.”

Credit: @TheChiefNerd

#2 - Jeffrey Epstein's Brother Breaks Silence on Bombshell FBI Memo

#1 - President Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, and Governor Greg Abbott meet with first responders in Texas as they survey the flood damage.

Biden would have never done this.

@nicksortor writes, “You can really tell how much President Trump truly cares. And I’m thrilled Melania is there by his side.”

BONUS #1 - Victor Davis Hanson Reveals What’s Really Beneath Zohran Mamdani’s Carefully Crafted Image

BONUS #2 - Tucker Carlson Has Two Theories Why Pam Bondi Won’t Release the Epstein Files

BONUS #3 - Japan Releases Bombshell Vax vs. Unvax Data on 18 Million People

BONUS #4 - CNN Stacks 4 Democrats Against Scott Jennings—and It Backfires Spectacularly

BONUS #5 - This Is What Happens When You Stop Taking Ozempic

