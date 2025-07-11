This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Cristina Laila

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino took a day off from work after a clash with Attorney General Pam Bondi over the handling of the Epstein files.

On Sunday night a new FBI, DOJ memo obtained by Axios concluded Jeffrey Epstein did not have a client list that he used for blackmail.

The FBI earlier determined that Epstein did commit suicide in August 2019.

The DOJ-FBI also released a 10-hour video on Sunday from outside Jeffrey Epstein’s jail cell.

** The full video is posted at the DOJ website here.

The Gateway Pundit confirmed that an entire minute was cut from the DOJ video.

According to Axios, Bongino was blamed for the oversight of the missing minute.

Axios reported:

FBI deputy director Dan Bongino took a day off from work Friday after clashing at the White House with Attorney General Pam Bondi over their handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files, four sources familiar with the conflict told Axios. Why it matters: The dispute erupted Wednesday amid the fallout of the administration walking back its claims about Epstein by determining the convicted sex offender didn’t have a celebrity “client list,” and that he wasn’t murdered in his New York City prison cell in 2019. Bongino didn’t come to work Friday, leading some insiders to believe he had quit. But administration officials say he’s still on the job, even as the internal tension over the Epstein case continues. Zoom in: At the center of the argument: a surveillance video from outside of Epstein’s cell that the administration released, saying it was proof no one had entered the room before he killed himself.

Laura Loomer also reported on Bongino’s clash with Bondi.

A source separately told NewsNation that FBI Director Kash Patel and Dan Bongino would have released Epstein documents months ago, but they were unable to.

“I believe with full certainty that if Kash Patel and Dan Bongino had the power to operate separately from the DOJ, that they would have unsealed and released every single piece of evidence they could, while protecting victims, months ago,” the source close to the White House said to NewsNation.

Julie Kelly said Bongino has not been in the office since Wednesday.

