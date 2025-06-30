This article originally appeared on Focal Points and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Pfizer's bogus claim ignores four independent sources showing mRNA-DNA interaction—cites a completely unrelated paper on SARS-CoV-2 evolution to deny genome alteration risks.

On Pfizer’s official website, there’s a page titled “The Facts,” where the company claims to combat “misinformation and disinformation.”

One of the FAQ questions reads: “Does an mRNA vaccine change your DNA?”

Pfizer claims—without any doubt—that mRNA shots don’t interact with DNA at all. So, you’d expect footnote #9 to cite a robust and relevant study…

Instead, Pfizer was caught citing a paper on a completely unrelated topic.

Footnote #9 refers to “The Evolution of SARS-CoV-2”—a paper that has absolutely NO relevance to whether mRNA injections alter DNA or interact with the genome.

Pfizer is actively deceiving the public—pushing false claims about its gene therapy shots while blatantly misrepresenting scientific studies to justify them.

In reality, at least four independent sources suggest that Pfizer and Moderna mRNA may integrate into the human genome—contradicting claims that there is “no interaction” with DNA.

#ad: As someone who sits (and sometimes stands) at a desk all day, I appreciate when there’s an easy product that can help me maintain an optimal weight.

Berberine from Global Healing is a plant compound with potential effects on metabolism and blood sugar support.

Try it for yourself and see if it works for you. Use Coupon Code VFOX for 10% off.

Discover the Benefits of Berberine Today

DISCLOSURE: This is an affiliate link. I may earn a commission if you make a purchase here, at no additional cost to you.

Aldén et al: Demonstrated that Pfizer's BNT162b2 mRNA is reverse-transcribed into DNA in human liver cells within six hours.

Kyriakopoulos et al: Demonstrated that mRNA may integrate into the human genome via LINE-1 retrotransposition, Polymerase theta (Polθ), and defective DNA repair mechanisms—pathways that could potentially trigger cancer, autoimmunity, or inheritable genetic damage.

InModia Lab (Germany): Detected vaccine-derived spike protein, mRNA, and SV40 promoter/enhancer sequences in human tissue samples years after the final injection—evidence of long-term persistence and possible genomic integration.

Neo7Bioscience + Univ. of North Texas: Using the REViSS platform, researchers uncovered evidence of reverse transcription, synthetic mRNA persistence, and widespread gene dysregulation in vaccinated individuals—marked by downregulation of tumor suppressor genes (e.g., TP53, BRCA1/2) and upregulation of oncogenic signaling. Molecular instability scores in vaccinated cases were significantly elevated compared to both unvaccinated and long-COVID controls.

When will major pharmaceutical companies finally be held accountable for deceiving the public into accepting extraordinarily dangerous genetic injections?

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

Please consider following both the McCullough Foundation and my personal account on X (formerly Twitter) for further content.

Copyright 2025 Focal Points

Share