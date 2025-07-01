Image credits: Shutterstock

This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Cristina Laila

President Trump responded to Elon Musk’s criticism of the Big Beautiful Bill in a midnight social media post.

Elon Musk has been attacking Trump’s reconciliation bill over the debt limit increase.

He also whined about the electric vehicle mandate cuts.

Trump campaigned on eliminating Biden’s EV mandates. For the past month, Elon Musk has been complaining about the EV and solar incentive cuts in the reconciliation bill.

On Monday Elon Musk increased his attacks after the Senate advanced the Big Beautiful Bill.

#ad: Your diet isn’t perfect—and that’s okay.

Global Healing’s Organic Multivitamin is here to help you fill the gaps with over 30 essential vitamins and minerals your body needs to feel its best.

There are no coatings, no fillers—just clean, high-quality nutrients your body can actually use. It’s a simple, effective way to support your daily health and give your body the care it deserves.

Experience the difference you can actually feel. Use code VFOX at checkout for 10% off your order.

Nourish Your Body Today

DISCLOSURE: This is an affiliate link. I may earn a commission if you make a purchase here, at no additional cost to you.

At one point, Elon Musk said he is going to work to primary every member of Congress who campaigned on reducing government spending and then voted for the reconciliation bill.

Elon Musk said he will go after any member of Congress who voted in favor of Trump’s bill.

President Trump said maybe we should have DOGE – the agency that Elon Musk used to head – look at how much money the government is spending on subsidizing Elon Musk’s ventures.

“Elon Musk knew, long before he so strongly Endorsed me for President, that I was strongly against the EV Mandate. It is ridiculous, and was always a major part of my campaign. Electric cars are fine, but not everyone should be forced to own one. Elon may get more subsidy than any human being in history, by far, and without subsidies, Elon would probably have to close up shop and head back home to South Africa. No more Rocket launches, Satellites, or Electric Car Production, and our Country would save a FORTUNE. Perhaps we should have DOGE take a good, hard, look at this? BIG MONEY TO BE SAVED!!!” Trump said on Truth Social.

Copyright 2025 The Gateway Pundit

Share