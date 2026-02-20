This article originally appeared on m o d e r n i t y and was republished with permission.

Les Wexner, the retail tycoon behind Victoria’s Secret, finally faced the music in a marathon House Oversight Committee deposition, denying any Epstein wrongdoing while dropping massive hints of shadowy globalist ties. But with Democrats pushing a witch hunt and Republicans calling out the charade, it’s clear the deep state elite are scrambling to bury the truth—again.

As the Epstein saga refuses to die, Wexner’s testimony reveals just how intertwined these power players are, from billion-dollar handoffs to Rothschild endorsements, all while victims demand real justice against the protected class.

In his sworn testimony, Wexner detailed how he vetted Epstein based on “his experience at an industrial level, like working at a big company like Bear Sterns, and his personal work for the Rothschild Family in France.” He added, “Specifically, I spoke to Élie de Rothschild. I mentioned that earlier. So he represented their whole family.”

These revelations tie directly into ongoing scrutiny of Epstein’s elite network, including reports of Ariane de Rothschild’s post-conviction dealings with him.

Documents have also shown that Epstein helped facilitate a $45 million DOJ settlement involving Ariane de Rothschild and the Edmond de Rothschild Swiss private bank.

When pressed if Epstein ever provided him a woman for sexual entertainment, Wexner shot back, “Absolutely not.”

Wexner admitted a single brief visit to Epstein’s infamous island with his family, but insisted he revoked power of attorney in 2007, before Epstein’s Florida plea.

Elsewhere during the hearing, Wexner’s attorney leaned in after a rambling answer and whispered, “I’ll f***ing kill you if you answer another question with more than five words, ok?” Both chuckled, but it underscores the high-stakes pressure to keep answers tight amid Epstein probes.

Wexner claims he was “conned” by Epstein and did “nothing wrong,” despite FBI flags as a potential co-conspirator and accuser Maria Farmer’s chilling account of assault on Wexner-linked property.

As Tucker Carlson previously highlighted, it is clear that a “supra-government” is shielding Epstein’s elite enablers from arrests, a shadowy force above the law that’s kept real accountability at bay.

The arrest yesterday of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor signals that there could finally be a breakthrough on this front.

In addition, the fresh New Mexico probe into Epstein’s Zorro Ranch, amid gruesome burial claims shows that finally, some action against these protected predators is being taken.

